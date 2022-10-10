https://sputniknews.com/20221010/tsai-taipei-seeks-mutually-agreeable-arrangement-with-beijing-pledges-to-build-more-missiles-1101701230.html

Tsai: Taipei Seeks ‘Mutually Agreeable Arrangement’ With Beijing, Pledges to Build More Missiles

Tsai: Taipei Seeks ‘Mutually Agreeable Arrangement’ With Beijing, Pledges to Build More Missiles

Amid the highest cross-strait tensions in 25 years, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday that she wants to reach an accommodation with Beijing to... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T22:53+0000

2022-10-10T22:53+0000

2022-10-10T22:53+0000

us-china tensions over taiwan

taiwan

tsai ing-wen

china

border tensions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105509/64/1055096445_0:178:2930:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_43b4b63d97800d67f9a37883ee8c5493.jpg

“I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said, speaking at an event for “Double Tenth” Day, or the anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China in 1912. Her government in Taipei fashions itself as the last remnant of the republic, which was defeated and superseded on the mainland in the 1949 socialist revolution.Ramped-Up TensionsTsai’s words come two months after welcoming US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the third-highest-ranking US politician, to the island. Her visit was denounced by Beijing as an intolerable provocation and a violation of Chinese sovereignty and the One China Policy that Washington has agreed to as a foundation of US-China relations. China launched massive military drills in the waters surrounding the island in response, and when more US politicians went to the island, new rounds of drills followed.However, the tensions go back several years, to when Tsai took office in 2016 and Donald Trump became the US president a few months later. Tsai’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) found a friend in the Trump administration, which was reorienting US strategy away from the War on Terror and toward “great power competition” with Russia and China. Capitalist and democratic, Taiwan became a useful ideological bludgeon against the rising threat of Chinese “authoritarianism,” and the US rapidly increased its weapons sales to the island.“As part of this effort, we are ramping up the mass production of precision missiles and high-performance naval vessels,” she said. “In addition, we are working to acquire various small, highly mobile precision weapons that will help us develop comprehensive asymmetric warfare capabilities, ensuring that Taiwan is fully prepared to respond to external military threats.”Divided CountryChina regards Taiwan as a Chinese province in a rebellion that is destined to be reunited with the mainland just as Hong Kong and Macau, former European colonies, have been. Beijing has proposed a One Country, Two Systems arrangement with Taipei that would preserve much of its socioeconomic and political system, but neither the DPP nor the Nationalist Party (KMT), their political rivals, have been very warm to the idea.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters on Sunday that “The cause of the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait lies in the Democratic Progressive Party authorities’ stubborn insistence on Taiwan independence and secession.”“We are willing to create a broad space for peaceful reunification, but we will never leave any space for Taiwan independence and secession activities,” she added.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

taiwan, tsai ing-wen, china, border tensions