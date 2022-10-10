https://sputniknews.com/20221010/tampa-bar-shooting-leaves-one-dead-six-injured---police-1101663955.html

Tampa Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Six Injured - Police

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside a downtown night club in Tampa, Florida, according to the city... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Just before 3AM [07:00 GMT] on October 9, 2022, officers responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. Officers arrived to find one adult male victim deceased on scene from an apparent gunshot wound," the Tampa Police Department said in a Sunday statement.According to the release, four men and two women were injured in the shooting and were taken to nearby hospitals.No suspects have been arrested so far.

