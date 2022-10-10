https://sputniknews.com/20221010/tampa-bar-shooting-leaves-one-dead-six-injured---police-1101663955.html
Tampa Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Six Injured - Police
Tampa Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Six Injured - Police
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside a downtown night club in Tampa, Florida, according to the city... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T02:47+0000
2022-10-10T02:47+0000
2022-10-10T02:47+0000
americas
us
tampa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/25/1078202529_0:88:2048:1240_1920x0_80_0_0_280f2e7b1ee8868b341e75ee65a6b1da.jpg
"Just before 3AM [07:00 GMT] on October 9, 2022, officers responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. Officers arrived to find one adult male victim deceased on scene from an apparent gunshot wound," the Tampa Police Department said in a Sunday statement.According to the release, four men and two women were injured in the shooting and were taken to nearby hospitals.No suspects have been arrested so far.
americas
tampa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/25/1078202529_140:0:1909:1327_1920x0_80_0_0_8b61f24f7abd287556846480f93c1ad0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, tampa
Tampa Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Six Injured - Police
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside a downtown night club in Tampa, Florida, according to the city police.
"Just before 3AM [07:00 GMT] on October 9, 2022, officers responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. Officers arrived to find one adult male victim deceased on scene from an apparent gunshot wound," the Tampa Police Department said in a Sunday statement.
According to the release, four men and two women were injured in the shooting and were taken to nearby hospitals.
"A preliminary investigation suggests that a verbal altercation occurred between two large parties inside the lounge. The parties were escorted outside, where the altercation escalated when at least one suspect went to a vehicle to retrieve a gun and fired multiple shots," the police said.
No suspects have been arrested so far.