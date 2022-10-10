International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/tampa-bar-shooting-leaves-one-dead-six-injured---police-1101663955.html
Tampa Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Six Injured - Police
Tampa Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Six Injured - Police
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside a downtown night club in Tampa, Florida, according to the city... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T02:47+0000
2022-10-10T02:47+0000
americas
us
tampa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/25/1078202529_0:88:2048:1240_1920x0_80_0_0_280f2e7b1ee8868b341e75ee65a6b1da.jpg
"Just before 3AM [07:00 GMT] on October 9, 2022, officers responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar &amp; Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. Officers arrived to find one adult male victim deceased on scene from an apparent gunshot wound," the Tampa Police Department said in a Sunday statement.According to the release, four men and two women were injured in the shooting and were taken to nearby hospitals.No suspects have been arrested so far.
americas
tampa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/25/1078202529_140:0:1909:1327_1920x0_80_0_0_8b61f24f7abd287556846480f93c1ad0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, tampa
us, tampa

Tampa Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Six Injured - Police

02:47 GMT 10.10.2022
© FLickr / Nicolas V.Florida police
Florida police - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
© FLickr / Nicolas V.
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside a downtown night club in Tampa, Florida, according to the city police.
"Just before 3AM [07:00 GMT] on October 9, 2022, officers responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. Officers arrived to find one adult male victim deceased on scene from an apparent gunshot wound," the Tampa Police Department said in a Sunday statement.
According to the release, four men and two women were injured in the shooting and were taken to nearby hospitals.
"A preliminary investigation suggests that a verbal altercation occurred between two large parties inside the lounge. The parties were escorted outside, where the altercation escalated when at least one suspect went to a vehicle to retrieve a gun and fired multiple shots," the police said.
No suspects have been arrested so far.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала