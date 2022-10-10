https://sputniknews.com/20221010/sweden-must-accept-lower-living-standard-ex-central-bank-chief-says-1101664586.html

Sweden Must Accept Lower Living Standard, Ex-Central Bank Chief Says

Sweden Must Accept Lower Living Standard, Ex-Central Bank Chief Says

Sweden will get poorer from inflation and must accept a lower standard of living, and politicians must speak clearly of this fact to the population, Lars Heikensten, former head of the Central Bank and today's chairman of the Fiscal Policy Council, which evaluates government policy, has said. If the current fiscal policy framework is to be maintained, major compromises must be made by the next government, Lars Heikensten told Swedish Radio. Instead, he argued, the parties tipped to form the next government following the general election in September, have given “counterproductive” election promises that risk further fueling inflation. Among others, he stressed compensations for higher petrol and electricity prices promised by both the outgoing and the tipped government.Furthermore, the proposed measures risk hitting directly against the housing market, which has been dubbed the holy cow and the very engine of the Swedish economy, bolstering employement and fueling numerous tax deductions. However, severe price drops in the housing market are now expected to lead to an increase in unemployment, which in turn will promotefurther price drops when interest and amortization cannot be paid by unemployed mortgage customers, resulting in a vicious circle.According to Heikensten, Swedes will be quickly forced to increase their savings and production instead of further increasing their borrowing and consumption, which will have a tremendous bearing on the housing market.As of now, Sweden's economy is already suffering as a result of backfiring EU sanctions against Russia that were meant to “punish” Moscow for its special operation in Ukraine, yet exacerbated Europe's energy and cost-of-living crises. The overall inflation rate in Sweden reached a record 9 percent in August, a level unseen in decades, with numerous articles hitting two-digit numbers.Furthermore, the country's power supply remains questionable, as the authorities have warned of possible power shortages this coming winter amid a worsening energy pinch. According to the Swedish Civil Contingencies agency (MSB), power rationing could affect traffic lights, trams, heating and communications as well as electronic locks to properties, to name a few.Earlier this year, outgoing Finance Minister Mikael Damberg admitted that a combination of high energy and food prices around the world and in Sweden and rising interest rates is expected to dampen growth in the coming years and undermine households' purchasing power and thus even private consumption. Earlier in September, Sweden's Central Bank Sweden's announced its sharpest policy rate hike in nearly three decades, raising it by a full percent to 1.75% in a bid to curb soaring inflation.

