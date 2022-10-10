https://sputniknews.com/20221010/russia-touts-major-milestone-for-nuclear-industry-achieved-at-beloyarsk-npp-1101690273.html

Russia Touts ‘Major Milestone’ for Nuclear Industry Achieved at Beloyarsk NPP

Rosatom announced in February 2021 that Beloyarsk NPP Unit 4 with a BN-800 fast reactor had been reconnected to the grid after its first uranium-plutonium...

Russia has achieved a breakthough "milestone," the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation has announced. The BN-800 fast reactor at unit 4 of Russia’s Beloyarsk NPP has for the first time been completely fueled with uranium-plutonium mixed oxide (MOX) after a scheduled overhaul, according to Rosatom’s fuel company TVEL.Serial batch-production of MOX fuel originally began in late 2018 at the site of the Mining and Chemical Combine. The first serial MOX-FAs were loaded into the BN-800 core in January 2020. The first complete refueling of the BN-800 with MOX fuel took place in January 2021, and then, over the next two refuelings, all fuel assemblies were gradually replaced with innovative MOX assemblies.MOX fuel pellets, unlike traditional nuclear fuel with enriched uranium, are based on a mix of nuclear fuel cycle derivatives, such as oxide of plutonium bred in commercial reactors, and oxide of depleted uranium which comes from de-fluorination of depleted uranium hexafluoride (UF6), the so-called secondary tailings of uranium enrichment facilities.He added that use of MOX fuel will make it possible to increase the fuel base of the nuclear power industry tenfold. "And most importantly, in the BN-800 reactor, after appropriate processing, used nuclear fuel from other NPPs can be recycled,” Sidorov stated.

