International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/paypal-says-it-never-intended-to-fine-customers-2500-for-misinformation-1101700510.html
PayPal says it ‘Never Intended’ to Fine Customers $2,500 for ‘Misinformation’
PayPal says it ‘Never Intended’ to Fine Customers $2,500 for ‘Misinformation’
Last week, PayPal published a policy update allowing the company to fine users who risk the well-being of others, or "spread misinformation," as identified by... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T21:14+0000
2022-10-10T21:14+0000
science & tech
paypal
big tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101727/23/1017272319_0:96:1013:666_1920x0_80_0_0_d11e720b8661b575ff6740655267641a.jpg
Efforts on behalf of media organizations, tech platforms, and governments to police misinformation have been prone to error and overreach. Their attempts to curb speech they deem dangerous or “wrong” can sometimes result in the censorship of legitimate discourse.Or at least this is how Free Speech Union, a UK group that protects those at risk of being penalized for exercising their right to free speech, felt about their recent ban from the company, which facilitates financial transactions.Even PayPal’s former president David Marcus pushed back against the policy in a tweet this weekend, arguing that the new regulations go “against everything I believe in.”The company’s shares were down 6% after the update, which sparked an uproar on social media. On Monday, PayPal backtracked on the policy, with a spokesman claiming in a statement to Bloomberg News that the update was made in error.The language has since been deleted from PayPal’s user agreement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Allison Dubois
Allison Dubois
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101727/23/1017272319_0:0:1013:760_1920x0_80_0_0_81ef121cda0510f70943ffbefeb0426b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
paypal, big tech
paypal, big tech

PayPal says it ‘Never Intended’ to Fine Customers $2,500 for ‘Misinformation’

21:14 GMT 10.10.2022
© Flickr / Steve GanzПлатежная система PayPal
Платежная система PayPal - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
© Flickr / Steve Ganz
Subscribe
International
India
Allison Dubois
All materials
Last week, PayPal published a policy update allowing the company to fine users who risk the well-being of others, or "spread misinformation," as identified by PayPal Holdings Inc. The new policy was supposed to take effect starting November 3 and permitted PayPal to take up to $2,500 from users’ accounts.
Efforts on behalf of media organizations, tech platforms, and governments to police misinformation have been prone to error and overreach. Their attempts to curb speech they deem dangerous or “wrong” can sometimes result in the censorship of legitimate discourse.
Or at least this is how Free Speech Union, a UK group that protects those at risk of being penalized for exercising their right to free speech, felt about their recent ban from the company, which facilitates financial transactions.
Even PayPal’s former president David Marcus pushed back against the policy in a tweet this weekend, arguing that the new regulations go “against everything I believe in.”
The company’s shares were down 6% after the update, which sparked an uproar on social media. On Monday, PayPal backtracked on the policy, with a spokesman claiming in a statement to Bloomberg News that the update was made in error.
“An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused.”
The language has since been deleted from PayPal’s user agreement.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала