PayPal says it 'Never Intended' to Fine Customers $2,500 for 'Misinformation'

PayPal says it ‘Never Intended’ to Fine Customers $2,500 for ‘Misinformation’

Last week, PayPal published a policy update allowing the company to fine users who risk the well-being of others, or "spread misinformation," as identified by... 10.10.2022

Efforts on behalf of media organizations, tech platforms, and governments to police misinformation have been prone to error and overreach. Their attempts to curb speech they deem dangerous or “wrong” can sometimes result in the censorship of legitimate discourse.Or at least this is how Free Speech Union, a UK group that protects those at risk of being penalized for exercising their right to free speech, felt about their recent ban from the company, which facilitates financial transactions.Even PayPal’s former president David Marcus pushed back against the policy in a tweet this weekend, arguing that the new regulations go “against everything I believe in.”The company’s shares were down 6% after the update, which sparked an uproar on social media. On Monday, PayPal backtracked on the policy, with a spokesman claiming in a statement to Bloomberg News that the update was made in error.The language has since been deleted from PayPal’s user agreement.

