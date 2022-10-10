International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/no-one-should-dictate-who-algerias-friends-are-expert-says-in-response-to-us-sanctions-calls-1101698021.html
‘No One Should Dictate’ Who Algeria’s Friends Are, Expert Says in Response to US Sanctions Calls
‘No One Should Dictate’ Who Algeria’s Friends Are, Expert Says in Response to US Sanctions Calls
When Algeria was isolated on the global stage after winning independence in 1962, Moscow provided them with essential technical aid in industry, mining, and... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T18:11+0000
2022-10-10T18:17+0000
africa
algeria
russia
caatsa
marco rubio
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101698189_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_e047c52747a688bd5ede9f6471cfef50.jpg
A group of US lawmakers have demanded the Biden administration sanction Algiers for buying Russian weapons, part of an ongoing effort to punish nations for having relations with Moscow.Last month, US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to sanction Algeria under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). He noted that Algiers is “among the top four purchasers of Russian arms worldwide,” including a deal penned last year that was reportedly worth $7 billion.Algeria’s relationship with Moscow goes back to independence in 1962, when the Algerian National Liberation Front emerged victorious in an eight-year war against France, which had ruled the North African country since the 1830s. The NLF was part of a network of anti-colonial movements across Africa and Asia, and became friends with various socialist states supporting revolution in the capitalist colonies, including the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, China, and Cuba.“Algeria is entitled to have relations with the United States, Great Britain, France, Russia and all the states that make up the international community, and no one should dictate to Algeria with whom it should maintain relations or not," Abdelkader Soufi, teacher-researcher in geopolitics at the University of Blida II in Algeria, told Sputnik Afrique on Monday."Algeria is entitled to position itself as an actor in the new world order which is taking shape more and more after the special operation" in Ukraine, Soufi said.Indeed, Algeria’s chief rival in the region, Morocco, is a major US ally and weapons recipient. In 2020, US weapons sales to Rabat doubled over the previous year, to more than $8 billion, according to Morocco World News. However, by 2019, Morocco was already the largest buyer of US weapons on the planet.
algeria
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101698189_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2879025820d168105e6d6475a22d774c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
algeria, russia, caatsa, marco rubio, sanctions
algeria, russia, caatsa, marco rubio, sanctions

‘No One Should Dictate’ Who Algeria’s Friends Are, Expert Says in Response to US Sanctions Calls

18:11 GMT 10.10.2022 (Updated: 18:17 GMT 10.10.2022)
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press ServiceIn this photo distributed by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum shake hands as they leave a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
In this photo distributed by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum shake hands as they leave a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service
Subscribe
International
India
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
When Algeria was isolated on the global stage after winning independence in 1962, Moscow provided them with essential technical aid in industry, mining, and defense that helped the new nation rebuild after over a century of French colonial rule and a brutal liberation war.
A group of US lawmakers have demanded the Biden administration sanction Algiers for buying Russian weapons, part of an ongoing effort to punish nations for having relations with Moscow.
Last month, US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to sanction Algeria under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). He noted that Algiers is “among the top four purchasers of Russian arms worldwide,” including a deal penned last year that was reportedly worth $7 billion.

“There is no sugarcoating it, Algeria’s growing relationship with Russia poses a threat to every nation across the globe,” Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) said in a letter to Blinken sent last week and co-signed by 27 lawmakers.

Algeria’s relationship with Moscow goes back to independence in 1962, when the Algerian National Liberation Front emerged victorious in an eight-year war against France, which had ruled the North African country since the 1830s. The NLF was part of a network of anti-colonial movements across Africa and Asia, and became friends with various socialist states supporting revolution in the capitalist colonies, including the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, China, and Cuba.
© Algerian Ministry of National Defense/Handout via XinhuaArmored vehicles are driven during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials.
Armored vehicles are driven during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
Armored vehicles are driven during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials.
© Algerian Ministry of National Defense/Handout via Xinhua
However, Algiers didn’t join the socialist camp, despite its own leftist politics, and instead became an important member of the Non-Aligned Movement. It has continued to have relations with France, including hosting French President Emmanuel Macron last week and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne this week for talks on expanding economic cooperation ranging from industry and gas deals to tourism.
“Algeria is entitled to have relations with the United States, Great Britain, France, Russia and all the states that make up the international community, and no one should dictate to Algeria with whom it should maintain relations or not," Abdelkader Soufi, teacher-researcher in geopolitics at the University of Blida II in Algeria, told Sputnik Afrique on Monday.

"Russia has been a special partner with Algeria in difficult times, and Algeria has always known how to recognize its friends," Soufi said, adding that the country is acquiring means of defense "to guarantee its security and its existence," because "to have peace you have to prepare for war."

"Algeria is entitled to position itself as an actor in the new world order which is taking shape more and more after the special operation" in Ukraine, Soufi said.
Indeed, Algeria’s chief rival in the region, Morocco, is a major US ally and weapons recipient. In 2020, US weapons sales to Rabat doubled over the previous year, to more than $8 billion, according to Morocco World News. However, by 2019, Morocco was already the largest buyer of US weapons on the planet.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала