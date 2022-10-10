https://sputniknews.com/20221010/no-one-should-dictate-who-algerias-friends-are-expert-says-in-response-to-us-sanctions-calls-1101698021.html

‘No One Should Dictate’ Who Algeria’s Friends Are, Expert Says in Response to US Sanctions Calls

When Algeria was isolated on the global stage after winning independence in 1962, Moscow provided them with essential technical aid in industry, mining, and... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

A group of US lawmakers have demanded the Biden administration sanction Algiers for buying Russian weapons, part of an ongoing effort to punish nations for having relations with Moscow.Last month, US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to sanction Algeria under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). He noted that Algiers is “among the top four purchasers of Russian arms worldwide,” including a deal penned last year that was reportedly worth $7 billion.Algeria’s relationship with Moscow goes back to independence in 1962, when the Algerian National Liberation Front emerged victorious in an eight-year war against France, which had ruled the North African country since the 1830s. The NLF was part of a network of anti-colonial movements across Africa and Asia, and became friends with various socialist states supporting revolution in the capitalist colonies, including the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, China, and Cuba.“Algeria is entitled to have relations with the United States, Great Britain, France, Russia and all the states that make up the international community, and no one should dictate to Algeria with whom it should maintain relations or not," Abdelkader Soufi, teacher-researcher in geopolitics at the University of Blida II in Algeria, told Sputnik Afrique on Monday."Algeria is entitled to position itself as an actor in the new world order which is taking shape more and more after the special operation" in Ukraine, Soufi said.Indeed, Algeria’s chief rival in the region, Morocco, is a major US ally and weapons recipient. In 2020, US weapons sales to Rabat doubled over the previous year, to more than $8 billion, according to Morocco World News. However, by 2019, Morocco was already the largest buyer of US weapons on the planet.

