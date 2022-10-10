https://sputniknews.com/20221010/nine-dead-in-rain-related-incidents-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-schools-closed-in-several-districts-1101664472.html
Nine Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in India's Uttar Pradesh, Schools Closed in Several Districts
Rain-related devastation has been reported across India, especially from the northern parts of the country as heavy showers lashed Uttar Pradesh, the national...
Rain-related devastation has been reported across India, especially from the northern parts of the country as heavy showers lashed Uttar Pradesh, the national capital of Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand this weekend.
As many as 9 people died in Uttar Pradesh after torrential rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of the state and brought normal life to a standstill on Sunday.
District Magistrates of at least a dozen districts, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Aligarh, and Kanpur ordered the closure of all schools on Monday owing to incessant rainfall in these areas.
Two deaths were reported in the Gorakhpur district when their boat capsized in the Rapti river. On the other hand, two farmers from Hardoi lost their lives after lightning struck them. In a similar incident, an 11-year-old girl was killed by a lightning strike in the Sitapur district.
Moreover, two teenagers were washed away in flood waters of the swollen Rapti river in the Balrampur district, while one person each was killed in Ghaziabad, Etawah, and Bulandshahr districts in rain-related incidents.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh registered 22.5 mm of rainfall on Sunday, a jump of 2396 percent for a single day average in the state.
Since the start of this month, the state has witnessed a 500 percent rise in rainfall - compared to an average of 14.4 mm, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 92.3 mm of showers this month so far.
The weather agency has forecast more rain across the state on Monday.