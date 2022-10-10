https://sputniknews.com/20221010/multiple-explosions-reported-in-center-of-kiev-1101666220.html

Multiple Explosions Reported in Center of Kiev

Multiple Explosions Reported in Center of Kiev

Several explosions reported in the center of Kiev, according to Ukrainian media. 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T05:46+0000

2022-10-10T05:46+0000

2022-10-10T05:58+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101666220.jpg?1665381516

Ukrainian media claims that several explosions have been heard in Kiev, and information about the blasts was confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. "Four explosions were heard in Kiev. There are also reports of air defenses operating in the Kiev region ... After the explosions, smoke was noticed in the city," the UNIAN news agency reports on its Telegram channel.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine