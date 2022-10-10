https://sputniknews.com/20221010/multiple-explosions-reported-in-center-of-kiev-1101666220.html
Ukrainian media claims that several explosions have been heard in Kiev, and information about the blasts was confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. "Four explosions were heard in Kiev. There are also reports of air defenses operating in the Kiev region ... After the explosions, smoke was noticed in the city," the UNIAN news agency reports on its Telegram channel.
05:46 GMT 10.10.2022 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 10.10.2022)
Being updated
Several explosions reported in the center of Kiev, according to Ukrainian media.
Ukrainian media claims that several explosions have been heard in Kiev, and information about the blasts was confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.
"Four explosions were heard in Kiev. There are also reports of air defenses operating in the Kiev region ... After the explosions, smoke was noticed in the city," the UNIAN news agency reports on its Telegram channel.