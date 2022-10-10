International
BREAKING: Multiple Explosions Reported in Center of Kiev
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/multiple-explosions-reported-in-center-of-kiev-1101666220.html
Multiple Explosions Reported in Center of Kiev
Multiple Explosions Reported in Center of Kiev
Several explosions reported in the center of Kiev, according to Ukrainian media. 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T05:46+0000
2022-10-10T05:58+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101666220.jpg?1665381516
Ukrainian media claims that several explosions have been heard in Kiev, and information about the blasts was confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko. "Four explosions were heard in Kiev. There are also reports of air defenses operating in the Kiev region ... After the explosions, smoke was noticed in the city," the UNIAN news agency reports on its Telegram channel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine
ukraine

Multiple Explosions Reported in Center of Kiev

05:46 GMT 10.10.2022 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 10.10.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Several explosions reported in the center of Kiev, according to Ukrainian media.
Ukrainian media claims that several explosions have been heard in Kiev, and information about the blasts was confirmed by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.
"Four explosions were heard in Kiev. There are also reports of air defenses operating in the Kiev region ... After the explosions, smoke was noticed in the city," the UNIAN news agency reports on its Telegram channel.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала