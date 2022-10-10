Lizzo Seemingly Offers Expletive-Loaded Response to Kanye West’s Comments About Her
13:40 GMT 10.10.2022 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 10.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongLizzo poses in the press room with the award for outstanding competition program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
US rapper Kanye West, now going by the name of “Ye”, had earlier referenced singer Lizzo while criticizing mainstream attitudes towards obesity on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.
American singer and rapper Lizzo took a moment out to seemingly offer an expletive-laden response to Kanye West’s comments about her weight during her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 7.
#Lizzo asks the crowd at #ScotiabankArena if she can stay in #Toronto 🥹🇨🇦 We say YES! 😭 #SpecialTour @lizzo @etalkCTV pic.twitter.com/QUb9SkjLxc— MuchMusic (@Much) October 8, 2022
“I feel like everybody in America got my mother******g name in their mother******g mouth for no mother******g reason,” Lizzo told the crowd.
The singer also joked several times that she wanted to immigrate to Canada.
“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business... Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” she added.
The R&B star’s comments appeared to be prompted by rapper Kanye West's interview with Tucker carlson earlier. The musician had shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the maintream media that he alleged was part of a plot seeking to hasten the “genocide of the Black race.”
Kanye West speaking about obesity , abortion and black mentality on Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/DhaoSgtiTW— Is RAYOE in your playlist?!❤️🔥 (@GhanaSocialU) October 7, 2022
“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” Ye told Carlson, adding:
"It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that, it's demonic."
The billionaire musician has been making headlines of late, whether over his troubles with Twitter and Instagram*, when his contraversial posts triggered response from the social media platforms, or in the wake of his provocative catwalk event during Paris fashion week. The show included a T-shirt with the slogan 'White Lives Matter'. Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson subsequently slammed the Yeezy show and declared the shirt "dangerous" and "irresponsible", eliciting a swift response from the affronted performer on social media.
*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.