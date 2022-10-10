https://sputniknews.com/20221010/lizzo-seemingly-offers-expletive-loaded-response-to-kanye-wests-comments-about-her-1101687514.html

Lizzo Seemingly Offers Expletive-Loaded Response to Kanye West’s Comments About Her

US rapper Kanye West, now going by the name of “Ye”, had earlier referenced singer Lizzo while criticizing mainstream attitudes towards obesity on Fox News’... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

American singer and rapper Lizzo took a moment out to seemingly offer an expletive-laden response to Kanye West’s comments about her weight during her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 7. The singer also joked several times that she wanted to immigrate to Canada.The R&B star’s comments appeared to be prompted by rapper Kanye West's interview with Tucker carlson earlier. The musician had shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the maintream media that he alleged was part of a plot seeking to hasten the “genocide of the Black race.”The billionaire musician has been making headlines of late, whether over his troubles with Twitter and Instagram*, when his contraversial posts triggered response from the social media platforms, or in the wake of his provocative catwalk event during Paris fashion week. The show included a T-shirt with the slogan 'White Lives Matter'. Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson subsequently slammed the Yeezy show and declared the shirt "dangerous" and "irresponsible", eliciting a swift response from the affronted performer on social media.*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

