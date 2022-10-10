International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/lizzo-seemingly-offers-expletive-loaded-response-to-kanye-wests-comments-about-her-1101687514.html
Lizzo Seemingly Offers Expletive-Loaded Response to Kanye West’s Comments About Her
Lizzo Seemingly Offers Expletive-Loaded Response to Kanye West’s Comments About Her
US rapper Kanye West, now going by the name of “Ye”, had earlier referenced singer Lizzo while criticizing mainstream attitudes towards obesity on Fox News’... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T13:40+0000
2022-10-10T13:41+0000
viral
us
kanye west
obesity
tucker carlson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101687233_0:221:2859:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_849473595e317626adce9a1ac242ced6.jpg
American singer and rapper Lizzo took a moment out to seemingly offer an expletive-laden response to Kanye West’s comments about her weight during her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 7. The singer also joked several times that she wanted to immigrate to Canada.The R&amp;B star’s comments appeared to be prompted by rapper Kanye West's interview with Tucker carlson earlier. The musician had shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the maintream media that he alleged was part of a plot seeking to hasten the “genocide of the Black race.”The billionaire musician has been making headlines of late, whether over his troubles with Twitter and Instagram*, when his contraversial posts triggered response from the social media platforms, or in the wake of his provocative catwalk event during Paris fashion week. The show included a T-shirt with the slogan 'White Lives Matter'. Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson subsequently slammed the Yeezy show and declared the shirt "dangerous" and "irresponsible", eliciting a swift response from the affronted performer on social media.*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
https://sputniknews.com/20221008/bieber-puts-the-brakes-on-kanye-west--friendship-after-yes-nose-job-rant-at-his-wife-1101637798.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101687233_64:0:2795:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_71307c0c13ee83bc23f8c9d3f678c6b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, kanye west, obesity, tucker carlson
us, kanye west, obesity, tucker carlson

Lizzo Seemingly Offers Expletive-Loaded Response to Kanye West’s Comments About Her

13:40 GMT 10.10.2022 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 10.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongLizzo poses in the press room with the award for outstanding competition program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Lizzo poses in the press room with the award for outstanding competition program for Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US rapper Kanye West, now going by the name of “Ye”, had earlier referenced singer Lizzo while criticizing mainstream attitudes towards obesity on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.
American singer and rapper Lizzo took a moment out to seemingly offer an expletive-laden response to Kanye West’s comments about her weight during her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 7.
“I feel like everybody in America got my mother******g name in their mother******g mouth for no mother******g reason,” Lizzo told the crowd.
The singer also joked several times that she wanted to immigrate to Canada.
“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business... Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” she added.
The R&B star’s comments appeared to be prompted by rapper Kanye West's interview with Tucker carlson earlier. The musician had shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the maintream media that he alleged was part of a plot seeking to hasten the “genocide of the Black race.”
“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” Ye told Carlson, adding:
"It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that, it's demonic."
The billionaire musician has been making headlines of late, whether over his troubles with Twitter and Instagram*, when his contraversial posts triggered response from the social media platforms, or in the wake of his provocative catwalk event during Paris fashion week. The show included a T-shirt with the slogan 'White Lives Matter'. Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson subsequently slammed the Yeezy show and declared the shirt "dangerous" and "irresponsible", eliciting a swift response from the affronted performer on social media.
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2022
Viral
Bieber 'Puts The Brakes' on Kanye West Friendship After Ye's 'Nose Job Rant' at His Wife
8 October, 13:15 GMT
*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала