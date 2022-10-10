LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire HIMARS Missiles at Lugansk Region

Ukrainian Forces Fire HIMARS Missiles at Lugansk Region

Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Rubezhnoe in the Lugansk region using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.



"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01.30 [22:00 GMT on Sunday] at Rubezhnoe, using the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (one missile)," the LPR mission said on Telegram on Monday morning.



Information on any casualties or damages is being verified, according to LPR.



Shortly after midnight Friday, Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Ilovaisk in the Donetsk region using HIMARS, according to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the JCCC.