LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire HIMARS Missiles at Lugansk Region

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
russia
04:57 GMT 10.10.2022
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks.
After the LPR and the DPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, held referendums and voted to join Russia in late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the governors of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on 30 September for their accession to the Russian federation.
The next week, after ratification by the nation's bicameral parliament, the Federal Assembly, the text of Russia's updated constitution was published, indicating that the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the DPR and LPR, are part of Russia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:57 GMT 10.10.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire HIMARS Missiles at Lugansk Region
Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Rubezhnoe in the Lugansk region using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01.30 [22:00 GMT on Sunday] at Rubezhnoe, using the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (one missile)," the LPR mission said on Telegram on Monday morning.

Information on any casualties or damages is being verified, according to LPR.

Shortly after midnight Friday, Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Ilovaisk in the Donetsk region using HIMARS, according to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the JCCC.
