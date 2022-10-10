https://sputniknews.com/20221010/kanye-wests-friends-worry-about-his-mental-health-according-to-reports-1101664180.html

Kanye West’s Friends Worry About His Mental Health, According to Reports

Kanye West’s Friends Worry About His Mental Health, According to Reports

West was hospitalized because of mental health problems in 2016, and in 2019 came out publicly about his struggle with bipolar disorder. Over the weekend, his... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T03:14+0000

2022-10-10T03:14+0000

2022-10-10T03:14+0000

viral

kanye west

mark zuckerberg

twitter

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090024345_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_37de490baac4b7cddb7c0186e7299bc3.jpg

Sources close to the star told Page Six that the rapper’s behavior rang alarm bells beginning last week, when he fired the publicist for his Paris fashion show, scrapping his plans altogether before throwing a new one together at the last minute with the controversial “White Lives Matter” theme.He’s also rekindled his relationship with presidential politics and said he wants to “focus on putting together a platform for a second presidential run in 2024, posting a photo on Twitter of a black baseball hat with the year printed on it.The star spoke about his appreciation for former president Donald Trump in an interview with Tucker Carlson that his team advised against taking:“I think I started to really feel this need to express myself on another level when Trump was running for office. . .and I liked him and every single person in Hollywood from my ex-wife to my mother-in-law to my manager at that time to my so-called friends slash handlers around me told me if like I said, ‘I liked Trump’ that my career would be over that my life would be over. They said stuff like, ‘People get killed for wearing a hat like that,’ they threatened my life.”According to reports, he’s been firing advisors and consultants who disagree with him or his ideas since the, which have taken fire recently for their anti-Semitic undercurrents.West has drawn attention in the past for what’s been described by friends and family as “bi-polar episodes,” including the summer of 2020, before the last presidential election, when he took an interview with Forbes Magazine that saw him denouncing vaccines as “the mark of the beast” and talked about running for president.On Saturday, Twitter locked West out of his account for posting an anti-Semitic tweet, only hours after Meta restricted his account access on their platforms.West later addressed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter, saying “how you gone kick me off instagram.” The post included an older photo of West, Zuckerberg, and others.*META is an organization banned in Russia.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Allison Dubois

Allison Dubois

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Allison Dubois

kanye west, mark zuckerberg, twitter, social media