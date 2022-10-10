https://sputniknews.com/20221010/indian-socialist-leader--former-uttar-pradesh-state-chief-mulayam-singh-yadav-dies-at-82-1101665176.html

Indian Socialist Leader & Former Uttar Pradesh State Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82

Indian Socialist Leader & Former Uttar Pradesh State Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav, fondly called “Netaji” ("Leader"), was a member of parliament when he passed away. He previously served as chief of India's most populous... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T09:38+0000

2022-10-10T09:38+0000

2022-10-10T09:38+0000

india

uttar pradesh

politics

politics

politics

politician

former politician

politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101668328_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e2ef8fb32de573804f36dc82143568c7.jpg

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82. The socialist leader had been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22. However, on October 2, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).He is survived by two sons – Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.Meanwhile, many other federal ministers, state chiefs, and politicians across parties have expressed their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in condoling his death on Monday.President Droupadi Murmu also mourned Yadav's death. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh state government has announced three days of state mourning over Yadav's demise. His last rites will be performed with full state honors, said state chief Yogi Adityanath.Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav started his professional career as a teacher. During his college days, he was also known for his wrestling skills.He won the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election in 1966 at the age of 27. In the 1980s, he made headlines by leading protests for the backward classes, where he advocated for welfare schemes and reservations for them. Yadav gained immense popularity as a socialist leader among people at the time, who later people started calling him "Netaji" ("Leader").In 1992, he founded the Samajwadi Party. Later, he also served as defense minister between 1996 and 1998.In 2012, after his party won the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election, Yadav appointed his son Akhilesh Yadav as state chief.

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

uttar pradesh, politics, politics, politics, politician, former politician, politics, politics