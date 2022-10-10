https://sputniknews.com/20221010/indian-socialist-leader--former-uttar-pradesh-state-chief-mulayam-singh-yadav-dies-at-82-1101665176.html
Indian Socialist Leader & Former Uttar Pradesh State Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82
Indian Socialist Leader & Former Uttar Pradesh State Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82
Mulayam Singh Yadav, fondly called “Netaji” ("Leader"), was a member of parliament when he passed away. He previously served as chief of India's most populous... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T09:38+0000
2022-10-10T09:38+0000
2022-10-10T09:38+0000
india
uttar pradesh
politics
politics
politics
politician
former politician
politics
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101668328_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e2ef8fb32de573804f36dc82143568c7.jpg
Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82. The socialist leader had been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22. However, on October 2, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).He is survived by two sons – Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.Meanwhile, many other federal ministers, state chiefs, and politicians across parties have expressed their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in condoling his death on Monday.President Droupadi Murmu also mourned Yadav's death. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh state government has announced three days of state mourning over Yadav's demise. His last rites will be performed with full state honors, said state chief Yogi Adityanath.Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav started his professional career as a teacher. During his college days, he was also known for his wrestling skills.He won the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election in 1966 at the age of 27. In the 1980s, he made headlines by leading protests for the backward classes, where he advocated for welfare schemes and reservations for them. Yadav gained immense popularity as a socialist leader among people at the time, who later people started calling him "Netaji" ("Leader").In 1992, he founded the Samajwadi Party. Later, he also served as defense minister between 1996 and 1998.In 2012, after his party won the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election, Yadav appointed his son Akhilesh Yadav as state chief.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101668328_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43ea11569e25dadb72d4703fe5cb7a26.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
uttar pradesh, politics, politics, politics, politician, former politician, politics, politics
uttar pradesh, politics, politics, politics, politician, former politician, politics, politics
Indian Socialist Leader & Former Uttar Pradesh State Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Mulayam Singh Yadav, fondly called “Netaji” ("Leader"), was a member of parliament when he passed away. He previously served as chief of India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh thrice — from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82.
The socialist leader had been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22. However, on October 2, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).
He is survived by two sons – Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.
Meanwhile, many other federal ministers, state chiefs, and politicians across parties have expressed their condolences.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in condoling his death on Monday.
“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets.
President Droupadi Murmu also mourned Yadav's death.
“The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' (Son of Land) Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. People of all parties respected him. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters,” the president said in a tweet.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh state government has announced three days of state mourning
over Yadav's demise.
His last rites will be performed with full state honors, said state chief Yogi Adityanath.
Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav started his professional career as a teacher. During his college days, he was also known for his wrestling skills.
He won the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election in 1966 at the age of 27.
In the 1980s, he made headlines by leading protests for the backward classes, where he advocated for welfare schemes and reservations for them. Yadav gained immense popularity as a socialist leader among people at the time, who later people started calling him "Netaji" ("Leader").
In 1992, he founded the Samajwadi Party. Later, he also served as defense minister between 1996 and 1998.
In 2012, after his party won the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election, Yadav appointed his son Akhilesh Yadav as state chief.