Indian Federal Minister Urged to Have Filmmaker Removed From Reality Show Over #MeToo Allegations

Indian Federal Minister Urged to Have Filmmaker Removed From Reality Show Over #MeToo Allegations

Sajid Khan, the director of films like Heyy Babyy, and Housefull was accused of sexual harassment by several women during the #MeToo movement a couple of years...

The head of Delhi's Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has written to the federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, urging him to ensure that filmmaker Sajid Khan be removed from reality TV show Bigg Boss because a number of women accused him in 2018 of sexual harassment. The first episode of Season 16 of the widely watched Bigg Boss premiered on 1 October. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the host of the show.Sajid Khan has been accused of sexually harassing a number of his female colleagues.During the #MeToo movement, actresses Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Marina Kuwar, Aahana Kumra, Dimple Paul and Sherlyn Chopra all called him out for seeking sexual favors in return for offering them roles in movies directed by him.Later, journalist Karishma Upadhyay joined the bandwagon, alleging that Sajid misbehaved with her during an interview in Mumbai.Since ColorsTV, the broadcaster of the reality show, announced that the movie-maker would be appearing on the show, the channel has been inundated with complaints for giving an alleged "sexual predator" such as Sajid Khan an opportunity to earn millions of rupees through his participation in Bigg Boss.

