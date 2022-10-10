India Slams West for Supplying Weapons to Pakistan for Decades as It Lauds Defense Ties With Russia
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Pakistan was a treaty ally of the US during the Cold War. Since 2004, it has transformed into a “major non-NATO ally” of Washington, playing a key role in the so-called 'war on terror'. The US State Department last month called for further “expanding” ties with Islamabad.
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has said that New Delhi’s “longstanding” defense ties with Russia have expanded over years for a variety of reasons, including the policy of western governments to prefer Islamabad over India in defense transactions for several decades.
“The western countries didn’t supply weapons to India and in fact saw the military dictatorship next to us as a preferred partner,” Jaishankar said in response to a question during a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra on Monday.
Jaishankar underlined that the “merits” of the Russian defense systems over others available on the market was another reason for New Delhi to grow its military ties with Moscow: “we all in international politics deal with what we have. We make judgements which are reflective of our future interests as well as of the current situation.”
The top Indian diplomat concluded that the “relationship [with Russia] has certainly served our interests well”.
The remarks come weeks after Jaishankar slammed the US for resuming foreign military sales (FMS) to Pakistan, as the Biden administration approved a $450 million “sustenance package” for Islamabad’s F-16 fighter jet fleet for the purpose of “counter-terrorism”.
The Indian FM said these jets are mostly used at the India border rather than for the stated purpose of being deployed in counter-terrorism operations.
Moscow has historically been India’s top supplier of arms and sophisticated weapon systems, a position it continued to hold till last year, as per a report on ‘International Arms Transfers’ in 2021 by Swedish think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
On the other hand, the US-India defense ties are a relatively new, with military supplies from Washington to New Delhi increasing from a net zero in 2008 to almost $20 billion in 2020, as per the State Department.
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine in February, New Delhi has consistently rejected calls by the US and other western allies to scale down its military and political ties with Moscow.
The western powers have also sought to pressure New Delhi to vote against Russia on various Ukraine-related resolutions at the United Nations UN, a call India has refused to heed to.
Not only has New Delhi doubled down on its strong relations with Moscow, it has also significantly scaled up its imports of Russian energy owing to high fuel prices.
Jaishankar reiterated his concerns about the spill-over effects of the Ukraine crisis during his press conference, as he noted that countries of the ‘Global South’ were particularly affected by the situation as they were grappling with a surging fuel and food prices.
Jaishankar also rejected the idea that New Delhi’s strong relations with Moscow was “holding back the Quad” grouping, which comprises Australia, India, Japan and the US.
“The Quad is a mechanism that focusses on the Indo-Pacific, where the convergences among Quad partners is particularly strong,” he said.