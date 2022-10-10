International
Putin: Russian High-Precision Strikes Target Infrastructure in Response to Kiev's Terrorism
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/eu-commission-chief-warns-about-sanctions-against-companies-doing-business-with-russia-1101677958.html
EU Commission Chief Warns About Sanctions Against Companies Doing Business With Russia
EU Commission Chief Warns About Sanctions Against Companies Doing Business With Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Companies trading EU goods with Russia through third countries will be sanctioned under the new regulations imposed by the eighth sanctions... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T10:20+0000
2022-10-10T10:22+0000
economy
eu commission
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095638815_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_442c4787086a0aaef384a5cfcfaf66e6.jpg
"We have issued the eighth package of sanctions, and we learn from one package to the next one about circumvention and loopholes and over and over ... Then the follow up packages [are] closing those loopholes and circumventions. What we have done, for example, in the eighth package — that is very important — is that we said, in third countries, if you take European goods, bring them to third countries and then bring them to Russia, the person who does that or the entity who does that will be listed by us," von der Leyen said at a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn.On September 6, the EU announced its eighth package of sanctions against Russia which, among other things, introduces a new listing criterion, which will allow the EU to sanction entities and individuals that facilitate the infringements of the prohibition against circumvention of sanctions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095638815_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68dcc3e5e3cd9ef2c97593bc03b7af12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu commission, sanctions
eu commission, sanctions

EU Commission Chief Warns About Sanctions Against Companies Doing Business With Russia

10:20 GMT 10.10.2022 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 10.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Michal DyjukPresident of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
© AP Photo / Michal Dyjuk
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Companies trading EU goods with Russia through third countries will be sanctioned under the new regulations imposed by the eighth sanctions package, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
"We have issued the eighth package of sanctions, and we learn from one package to the next one about circumvention and loopholes and over and over ... Then the follow up packages [are] closing those loopholes and circumventions. What we have done, for example, in the eighth package — that is very important — is that we said, in third countries, if you take European goods, bring them to third countries and then bring them to Russia, the person who does that or the entity who does that will be listed by us," von der Leyen said at a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn.
On September 6, the EU announced its eighth package of sanctions against Russia which, among other things, introduces a new listing criterion, which will allow the EU to sanction entities and individuals that facilitate the infringements of the prohibition against circumvention of sanctions.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала