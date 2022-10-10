https://sputniknews.com/20221010/chinese-social-media-users-warm-to-elon-musks-taiwan-peace-proposal-1101699382.html

Chinese Social Media Users Warm to Elon Musk’s Taiwan Peace Proposal

Chinese Social Media Users Warm to Elon Musk’s Taiwan Peace Proposal

The South Africa-born billionaire made waves online and sparked a flurry of commentary by officials in Beijing and Taipei after proposing in an interview with... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T19:33+0000

2022-10-10T19:33+0000

2022-10-10T19:42+0000

us-china tensions over taiwan

taiwan

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083341885_0:133:2047:1284_1920x0_80_0_0_540fc734b96fea2346a5cada64dea0df.jpg

Chinese social media users have offered cautious praise for Elon Musk’s Taiwan peace plan, with many pointing out that it is a de-facto reflection of the People’s Republic’s official position on the wayward island.Another popular comment suggested that giving Taiwan the status of a separate province was the maximum compromise Beijing should be willing to make, “but no more.”In the wake of escalating tensions over the island, some users expressed exhaustion over the idea of Taiwan receiving preferential treatment of any sort, recommending instead that Beijing does away with its ‘one country, two systems’ model, instead proposing a ‘one country, one system’ model in its place.The debate carried over to Twitter, where mainlanders were heavily outnumbered by anti-PRC Taiwanese activists and US media pundits throwing shade on Musk.Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang thanked Musk “for his call for peace across the Taiwan Strait” and his special administrative zone idea on Sunday.Hong Kong legislative council member Regina Ip Lau Suk Yee also praised Musk, saying “the world should pay attention to this voice of reason and pragmatism.”Hu Xijin, the outspoken former editor-in-chief of the English-language Chinese newspaper Global Times, also thanked Musk, but warned him that he may have put a target on his back by speaking his mind.“@elonmusk, you are indeed one of the few people in the West who dare to speak out. This time I support your thoughts and recommendation on Taiwan. But I’m worried DPP authorities [Taiwan’s ruling party] will hate you, as well as many US lawmakers and political elites. They may want to teach you a lesson together,” Hu tweeted.The Musk lovefest from Chinese officials and ordinary social media users followed initial coolness to his proposal from Beijing. On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called Taiwan a “domestic affair” and urged the billionaire to butt out.Taiwanese officials were also predictably hostile to Musk’s proposal, with Hsiao Bi-khim, the renegade island’s de facto ambassador to the US, blasting the businessman without naming him, tweeting that while Taiwan “sells many products,” its “freedom and democracy are not for sale.”Some went further and accused Musk of making the proposal based on personal financial interests, given that Tesla has a production facility in Shanghai.Taipei Mayor and Taiwan People’s Party chairman Ko Wen-je said Musk’s words would not affect Taiwan’s decisions in any way, while Democratic progressive legislator Chao Tien-lin called for a consumer boycott of Tesla products.China-US tensions are one of two major crises facing the planet today, with the other being Ukraine (Mr. Musk thinks he has the solution to that crisis, too). The island became the focal point of a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Beijing this summer after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. Pelosi’s visit was followed up by similar trips by other US officials and lawmakers. China responded by staging weeks’ worth of military drills around the island.Taiwan has been de facto independent from the mainland since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, but Beijing regards it as an inalienable part of China destined for eventual, hopefully peaceful, reunification under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ model. Chinese have repeatedly warned officials in Taipei against any inkling of pursuing independence as the island's authorities continually seek to expand informal diplomatic ties with the US and other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20221007/report-us-contingency-plan-for-chinese-invasion-of-taiwan-includes-airlifting-out-chip-engineers-1101619578.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

taiwan, elon musk