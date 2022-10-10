International
Aftermath of Deadly Landslide in Venezuela
Aftermath of Deadly Landslide in Venezuela
A landslide caused by heavy rains and flooding in northern Venezuela on 9 October 2022, has killed 25 people and left another 50 missing, as well as causing... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
More than 1,000 people are involved in the search and rescue operation as the result of a landslide in Venezuela caused by heavy rains from Hurricane Julia in the Caribbean. Because of the destruction, it has been difficult to deliver aid to the affected areas. The landslides were caused by several rivers bursting their banks after they had been swollen by heavy rains. The president of the country called the region a disaster zone and also declared three days of national mourning for those killed in Las Tejerias. A large number of photos were taken showing the aftermath of the disaster.
Aftermath of Deadly Landslide in Venezuela

14:06 GMT 10.10.2022
A landslide caused by heavy rains and flooding in northern Venezuela on 9 October 2022, has killed 25 people and left another 50 missing, as well as causing damage to 20,000 buildings.
More than 1,000 people are involved in the search and rescue operation as the result of a landslide in Venezuela caused by heavy rains from Hurricane Julia in the Caribbean. Because of the destruction, it has been difficult to deliver aid to the affected areas.
The landslides were caused by several rivers bursting their banks after they had been swollen by heavy rains. The president of the country called the region a disaster zone and also declared three days of national mourning for those killed in Las Tejerias.
A large number of photos were taken showing the aftermath of the disaster.
A man holds his daughter next to an overflow revine that triggered flooding in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

A man reunites with his dog, rescued by neighbors from the mud, after flooding caused by intense rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Residents comfort each other as rescuers search for their missing relatives in the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.

Women embrace in a flooded street outside their home in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Residents search for their missing relatives in the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.

Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of destroyed houses for victims or survivors of a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.

A resident walks past a car washed away by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.

Residents walk among the rubble of destroyed houses washed away by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.

Rescuers with a dog participate in the search for victims or survirvors of a landslide that washed away dozens of homes during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.

A resident (R) participates in the search for his missing relatives in the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.

