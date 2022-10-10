Aftermath of Deadly Landslide in Venezuela
A man holds his daughter next to an overflow revine that triggered flooding in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
A man reunites with his dog, rescued by neighbors from the mud, after flooding caused by intense rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Residents comfort each other as rescuers search for their missing relatives in the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.
Women embrace in a flooded street outside their home in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Residents search for their missing relatives in the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.
Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of destroyed houses for victims or survivors of a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.
A resident walks past a car washed away by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.
Residents walk among the rubble of destroyed houses washed away by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.
Rescuers with a dog participate in the search for victims or survirvors of a landslide that washed away dozens of homes during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.
A resident (R) participates in the search for his missing relatives in the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022.
