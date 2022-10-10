https://sputniknews.com/20221010/aftermath-of-deadly-landslide-in-venezuela-1101691944.html

Aftermath of Deadly Landslide in Venezuela

A landslide caused by heavy rains and flooding in northern Venezuela on 9 October 2022, has killed 25 people and left another 50 missing, as well as causing... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

More than 1,000 people are involved in the search and rescue operation as the result of a landslide in Venezuela caused by heavy rains from Hurricane Julia in the Caribbean. Because of the destruction, it has been difficult to deliver aid to the affected areas. The landslides were caused by several rivers bursting their banks after they had been swollen by heavy rains. The president of the country called the region a disaster zone and also declared three days of national mourning for those killed in Las Tejerias. A large number of photos were taken showing the aftermath of the disaster.

