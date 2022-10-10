https://sputniknews.com/20221010/about-2000-children-from-russias-new-regions-went-on-trips-around-country-rostourism-1101677396.html

About 2,000 Children From Russia’s New Regions Went on Trips Around Country: Rostourism

About 2,000 Children From Russia's New Regions Went on Trips Around Country: Rostourism

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

About 2,000 children from Russia's new regions - the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye - went on a free trip around the country under a Rostourism program, the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Russia - Land of Opportunity and Rosmolodezh (Ministry for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation), the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova said.She added that the children went on vacation to the Krasnodar Territory, Stavropol, Volgograd and other regions.On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, after referendums had been held that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.Later, the text of the updated constitution of Russia was published, where the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, are shown to be part of Russia.

