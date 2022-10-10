About 2,000 Children From Russia’s New Regions Went on Trips Around Country: Rostourism

https://sputniknews.com/20221010/about-2000-children-from-russias-new-regions-went-on-trips-around-country-rostourism-1101677396.html
About 2,000 children from Russia's new regions - the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye - went on a free trip around the country under a Rostourism program, the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Russia - Land of Opportunity and Rosmolodezh (Ministry for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation), the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova said.She added that the children went on vacation to the Krasnodar Territory, Stavropol, Volgograd and other regions.On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, after referendums had been held that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.Later, the text of the updated constitution of Russia was published, where the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, are shown to be part of Russia.
About 2,000 children from Russia's new regions - the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye - went on a free trip around the country under a Rostourism program, the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Russia - Land of Opportunity and Rosmolodezh (Ministry for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation), the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova said.
"Children's recreation is one of the focuses of our work. Today, one of our tasks is to prepare programs for children from new regions of the country. Together with the Russia – the Land of Opportunities presidential platform, we have launched a new direction in our program 'More than a Journey' for residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. More than 2,000 schoolchildren, teenagers, as well as teachers from our new regions went on free trips around Russia," Doguzova wrote in her Telegram channel.
She added that the children went on vacation to the Krasnodar Territory, Stavropol, Volgograd and other regions.
"In addition to recreation, the program of each tour includes excursions to the most spectacular sights," the head of the department said.
On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia
, after referendums had been held that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Later, the text of the updated constitution of Russia was published, where the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, are shown to be part of Russia
