International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/about-2000-children-from-russias-new-regions-went-on-trips-around-country-rostourism-1101677396.html
About 2,000 Children From Russia’s New Regions Went on Trips Around Country: Rostourism
About 2,000 Children From Russia’s New Regions Went on Trips Around Country: Rostourism
In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T11:37+0000
2022-10-10T11:45+0000
russia
donetsk region
russia
lugansk
children
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101290255_0:0:3309:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_0e09c9c2acede7353cd7d87ecd7791a5.jpg
About 2,000 children from Russia's new regions - the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye - went on a free trip around the country under a Rostourism program, the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Russia - Land of Opportunity and Rosmolodezh (Ministry for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation), the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova said.She added that the children went on vacation to the Krasnodar Territory, Stavropol, Volgograd and other regions.On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, after referendums had been held that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.Later, the text of the updated constitution of Russia was published, where the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, are shown to be part of Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220928/results-of-referendums-on-joining-russia-in-donbass-kherson-and-zaporozhye-regions-1101303653.html
donetsk region
russia
lugansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101290255_578:0:3309:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0afec6b1bf9527be43d8b5188300cd18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk region, russia, lugansk, children
donetsk region, russia, lugansk, children

About 2,000 Children From Russia’s New Regions Went on Trips Around Country: Rostourism

11:37 GMT 10.10.2022 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 10.10.2022)
© Sputnik / Maxim Zakharov / Go to the mediabankParticipants of the flash mob "With Russia forever" at the monument to Kliment Voroshilov in Lugansk.
Participants of the flash mob With Russia forever at the monument to Kliment Voroshilov in Lugansk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Zakharov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, after having held referendums.
About 2,000 children from Russia's new regions - the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye - went on a free trip around the country under a Rostourism program, the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Russia - Land of Opportunity and Rosmolodezh (Ministry for Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation), the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova said.

"Children's recreation is one of the focuses of our work. Today, one of our tasks is to prepare programs for children from new regions of the country. Together with the Russia – the Land of Opportunities presidential platform, we have launched a new direction in our program 'More than a Journey' for residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. More than 2,000 schoolchildren, teenagers, as well as teachers from our new regions went on free trips around Russia," Doguzova wrote in her Telegram channel.

She added that the children went on vacation to the Krasnodar Territory, Stavropol, Volgograd and other regions.

"In addition to recreation, the program of each tour includes excursions to the most spectacular sights," the head of the department said.

On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, after referendums had been held that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Ballot box - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2022
New Regions Join Russia
Results of Referendums on Joining Russia in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions
28 September, 12:29 GMT
Later, the text of the updated constitution of Russia was published, where the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, are shown to be part of Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала