Ukrainian Special Services Ordered, Concocted and Carried Out Terror Attack on Crimean Bridge: Putin

the 19-km long bridge linking Crimea to the Krasnodar was hit by a massive explosion on Saturday morning, killing 3 people, causing part of the road section to... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

The attack on the Crimean Bridge was ordered, hatched and carried out by Ukraine's special services, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced.The chief investigator informed Putin that the Ukrainian special services received assistance from Russian citizens and foreign nationals in preparing the attack."We are continuing our investigation into the goals and objectives of this bombing. It undoubtedly carries a terrorist character. This was an act of terrorism. All our data allow us to draw an unambiguous conclusion - this was a terrorist attack prepared by the Ukrainian special services. The purpose of this terror attack was to destroy a large piece of civilian infrastructure which carries great importance for Russia," Bastrykin said.

