Ukrainian Special Services Ordered, Concocted and Carried Out Terror Attack on Crimean Bridge: Putin

17:27 GMT 09.10.2022 (Updated: 17:46 GMT 09.10.2022)
Being updated
the 19-km long bridge linking Crimea to the Krasnodar was hit by a massive explosion on Saturday morning, killing 3 people, causing part of the road section to collapse into the sea, and oil tankers on the adjacent rail section to catch fire. Ukrainian officials hinted at Kiev's responsibility for the terror incident in a series of online memes.
The attack on the Crimean Bridge was ordered, hatched and carried out by Ukraine's special services, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced.
"This was a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical Russian civilian infrastructure. The Ukrainian special services were the authors, perpetrators and customers," Putin said, speaking at a meeting with Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin on Sunday evening.
The chief investigator informed Putin that the Ukrainian special services received assistance from Russian citizens and foreign nationals in preparing the attack.
"We are continuing our investigation into the goals and objectives of this bombing. It undoubtedly carries a terrorist character. This was an act of terrorism. All our data allow us to draw an unambiguous conclusion - this was a terrorist attack prepared by the Ukrainian special services. The purpose of this terror attack was to destroy a large piece of civilian infrastructure which carries great importance for Russia," Bastrykin said.