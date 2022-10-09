International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221009/turkish-base-in-northern-iraq-comes-under-attack---reports-1101645433.html
Turkish Base in Northern Iraq Comes Under Attack - Reports
Turkish Base in Northern Iraq Comes Under Attack - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Turkish Zilkan (Zelikan) military base, located in northern Iraq, has come under a rocket attack, Shafaq News reports citing sources. 09.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-09T01:40+0000
2022-10-09T01:40+0000
world
turkey
iraq
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103912/40/1039124024_0:141:3000:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_fb85cbffe55341094f0a061b097912c4.jpg
Three rockets were fired at the base, located about 6 miles (10km) from the village of Bashiqa in Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq, on Saturday, a security source told Shafaq.The rockets missed their target, according to the source. Two of the rockets fell near the base, while the third one landed in the nearby village.No casualties were reported.Turkey has launched several air and land operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned by Turkey. The Iraqi presidential office has stated that Turkish operations undermine the country's national security.A military conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government forces began in 1984 and escalated in 2015.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103912/40/1039124024_188:0:2813:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_ba88d56347af3d8316e5af6708873c48.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, iraq
turkey, iraq

Turkish Base in Northern Iraq Comes Under Attack - Reports

01:40 GMT 09.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ILYAS AKENGINTurkish army soldiers
Turkish army soldiers - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ILYAS AKENGIN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Turkish Zilkan (Zelikan) military base, located in northern Iraq, has come under a rocket attack, Shafaq News reports citing sources.
Three rockets were fired at the base, located about 6 miles (10km) from the village of Bashiqa in Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq, on Saturday, a security source told Shafaq.
The rockets missed their target, according to the source. Two of the rockets fell near the base, while the third one landed in the nearby village.
No casualties were reported.
Turkey has launched several air and land operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned by Turkey. The Iraqi presidential office has stated that Turkish operations undermine the country's national security.
A military conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government forces began in 1984 and escalated in 2015.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала