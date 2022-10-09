https://sputniknews.com/20221009/turkish-base-in-northern-iraq-comes-under-attack---reports-1101645433.html

Turkish Base in Northern Iraq Comes Under Attack - Reports

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Turkish Zilkan (Zelikan) military base, located in northern Iraq, has come under a rocket attack, Shafaq News reports citing sources. 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

Three rockets were fired at the base, located about 6 miles (10km) from the village of Bashiqa in Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq, on Saturday, a security source told Shafaq.The rockets missed their target, according to the source. Two of the rockets fell near the base, while the third one landed in the nearby village.No casualties were reported.Turkey has launched several air and land operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned by Turkey. The Iraqi presidential office has stated that Turkish operations undermine the country's national security.A military conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government forces began in 1984 and escalated in 2015.

