https://sputniknews.com/20221009/roscosmos-says-proton-m-launch-vehicle-with-angosat-2-satellite-installed-at-baikonur-1101653157.html

Roscosmos Says Proton-M Launch Vehicle With AngoSat-2 Satellite Installed at Baikonur

Roscosmos Says Proton-M Launch Vehicle With AngoSat-2 Satellite Installed at Baikonur

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Proton-M heavy-lift launch vehicle and the Blok DM-03 upper stage rocket, which will take the AngoSat-2 communications satellite... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-09T11:56+0000

2022-10-09T11:56+0000

2022-10-09T11:56+0000

russia

russia

proton-m

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094714519_0:196:1889:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_ca340c66f863613d3816d08200479f0f.jpg

"On Sunday, October 9, 2022, the Proton-M space rocket with Angolan telecommunications spacecraft AndoSat-2, created by the Roscosmos state corporation, was transported to the launch complex of 81st site at Baikonur," Roscosmos said in a statement.The exact launch date has not been yet specified.In April 2018, Russia and Angola agreed to build AngoSat-2 to replace the AngoSat-1 satellite after it failed to function almost immediately after the launch in 2017. A new communications satellite was to be produced by Russia’s RSC Energia but in 2020 it was reported that the project was transferred to ISS-Reshetnev Company at the request of Angola.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, proton-m