Red Bull Formula 1 Pilot Max Verstappen Wins His Second World Title
Red Bull Formula 1 Pilot Max Verstappen Wins His Second World Title
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch Formula 1 pilot Max Verstappen won his second world title by claiming victory in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. 09.10.2022
"I am very pleased to win here, but also very happy to see all the fans and that they stuck around. [As for the title], what can I say? Incredible, of course! It is very special also to do it here in front of all Honda people, all the Japanese fans," Verstappen said.Verstappen's closest competitor in overall standings, Charles Leclerc, finished third, which allowed the 25-year-old Dutch pilot to clinch his second Formula-1 world championship.&nbsp;Japan's Honda company makes engines for Verstappen's Red Bull Racing team.The Dutch pilot early took the 2022 world title after winning 12 out of 18 races so far, with four more races still left in the 2022 season.&nbsp;Verstappen is the second youngest Formula 1 pilot to win at least two world championships behind Sebastian Vettel, who will retire this season.
Red Bull Formula 1 Pilot Max Verstappen Wins His Second World Title

12:01 GMT 09.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch Formula 1 pilot Max Verstappen won his second world title by claiming victory in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
"I am very pleased to win here, but also very happy to see all the fans and that they stuck around. [As for the title], what can I say? Incredible, of course! It is very special also to do it here in front of all Honda people, all the Japanese fans," Verstappen said.
Verstappen's closest competitor in overall standings, Charles Leclerc, finished third, which allowed the 25-year-old Dutch pilot to clinch his second Formula-1 world championship. 
Japan's Honda company makes engines for Verstappen's Red Bull Racing team.
The Dutch pilot early took the 2022 world title after winning 12 out of 18 races so far, with four more races still left in the 2022 season. 
Verstappen is the second youngest Formula 1 pilot to win at least two world championships behind Sebastian Vettel, who will retire this season.
