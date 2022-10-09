https://sputniknews.com/20221009/president-zimbabwes-new-mining-royalty-to-forge-national-reserve-of-precious-minerals-1101647501.html

President: Zimbabwe’s New Mining Royalty to Forge National Reserve of Precious Minerals

A new policy coming into effect in Zimbabwe this month will require mining companies exploiting high-value minerals to pay half of their royalties to the government in refined mineral produce.This will allow Zimbabwe to build up a national reserve of precious minerals to “augment the country’s creditworthiness” and help “circumvent and fend off funding limitations caused by illegal sanctions imposed on the country,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote in his weekly column for The Sunday Mail.Mnangagwa said he had directed the Ministries of Finance and Economic Development and Mines and Mining Development to finalize the guidelines of the policy that initially targets four of the nation’s key minerals.He said the plan would ensure that these strategic minerals are shared “with those who come after us”.According to the president, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) had promised to set up a ‘foolproof system’ to collect the required quota of minerals from companies, including those processed outside the country.The quota policy, added the president, would work in tandem with the Sovereign Wealth Fund “to secure and achieve inter-generational equity.” Furthermore, minerals may be added or removed from the national reserve bracket, in line with the “flexible” policy reflecting “geological scarcity and global demand.”Before the new policy, platinum miners paid 2.5% in royalties in cash to the government. Gold royalties are at 5% when the gold price is above US$1,200 an ounce.According to the president, the government’s new policy on mining royalties must “never be frozen in time”He hailed the plan that would boost the minting and selling of gold coins locally, allowing the country to buoy its currency, “while stimulating national savings.”It is also hoped that the “dual/split interpretation of mining royalties” will boost collection of cash revenue for running of state affairs, according to the government.Zimbabwe’s highly diversified mining sector focuses on close to 40 different minerals, predominantly platinum group metals (PGM), chrome, gold, coal, and diamonds. The country boasts the world’s third-largest reserves of platinum, and also mines nickel, lithium and coal.Mining companies that operate in Zimbabwe include subsidiaries of Impala Platinum Ltd., Anglo American Platinum Ltd. and Sibanye Gold Ltd.Zimbabwe’s Treasury Secretary George Guvamatanga wrote to the Ministry of Mines in September, raising “concern that despite the abundant mineral resources that the country has at its disposal, there are currently no reserves for key minerals,” newzwire, Zimbabwe's leading financial news website, reported.Reserves of minerals “serve as a source of trust in a country given that they carry no credit or counterparty risks”, Guvamatanga wrote, adding:Despite growing output of gold, the country exports most of its production, leaving it with no gold reserves. Overall, mineral exports from Zimbabwe, mainly gold and PGMs, reached US$5 billion in 2021. This accounted for 80% of the country’s total export value, according to newzwire.Back in August, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said that government income from the mining industry was low due to “a generous royalty regime on some major minerals”.

