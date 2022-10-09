https://sputniknews.com/20221009/muslims-use-condoms-the-most-says-indian-muslim-leader-in-population-imbalance-debate-1101648260.html

Muslims Use Condoms the Most, Says Indian Muslim Leader In ‘Population Imbalance’ Debate

In a sharp reaction to a statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat on population control and “religious imbalance” in the country, prominent Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that Muslims use condoms more than any other group but the RSS chief will not speak about it.He was addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on late Saturday evening when he made his statement. He added that Muslims are keeping to the limit of two children and urged Bhagwat to stick to the data.The Muslim leader was referring to RSS chief's statement that population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries, adding that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored.Bhagwat made his remarks while addressing RSS workers as they were celebrating the annual Dussehra festival in Nagpur on Wednesday.Bhagwat's statement also drew a sharp reaction from Kerala state chief Pinarayi Vijayan who said that his statement was designed to cause polarization of the population.

