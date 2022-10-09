https://sputniknews.com/20221009/muslims-use-condoms-the-most-says-indian-muslim-leader-in-population-imbalance-debate-1101648260.html
Muslims Use Condoms the Most, Says Indian Muslim Leader In ‘Population Imbalance’ Debate
In a sharp reaction to a statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat on population control and “religious imbalance” in the country, prominent Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that Muslims use condoms more than any other group but the RSS chief will not speak about it.He was addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on late Saturday evening when he made his statement. He added that Muslims are keeping to the limit of two children and urged Bhagwat to stick to the data.The Muslim leader was referring to RSS chief's statement that population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries, adding that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored.Bhagwat made his remarks while addressing RSS workers as they were celebrating the annual Dussehra festival in Nagpur on Wednesday.Bhagwat's statement also drew a sharp reaction from Kerala state chief Pinarayi Vijayan who said that his statement was designed to cause polarization of the population.
Mohan Bhagwat, the head of Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been approaching Muslim clerics in an attempt to change the public perception of the organization which is that it is an anti-Islamic establishment. RSS is the ideological mentor of India's federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In a sharp reaction to a statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat on population control and “religious imbalance” in the country, prominent Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi
said that Muslims use condoms more than any other group but the RSS chief will not speak about it.
“The Muslim population is not increasing at all. Why are you concerned for no reason? The Muslim population is declining,” said Owaisi, who is chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), according to news agency ANI.
He was addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on late Saturday evening when he made his statement. He added that Muslims are keeping to the limit of two children and urged Bhagwat to stick to the data.
The Muslim leader was referring to RSS chief's
statement that population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries, adding that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored.
Bhagwat made his remarks while addressing RSS workers as they were celebrating the annual Dussehra festival in Nagpur on Wednesday.
Bhagwat's statement also drew a sharp reaction from Kerala state chief Pinarayi Vijayan who said that his statement was designed to cause polarization of the population.