International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221009/live-updates-air-defense-activated-in-kherson-region-blasts-heard-1101646365.html
LIVE UPDATES: Air Defense Activated in Kherson Region, Blasts Heard
LIVE UPDATES: Air Defense Activated in Kherson Region, Blasts Heard
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-09T04:35+0000
2022-10-09T04:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101646096_0:148:3115:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_a90de46e4a47a19e0f30423410625481.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101646096_192:0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c064ccd14a0ce001153c3b51e66cd7f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
The air defense Tor M2U complex in the area of the special operation - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Air Defense Activated in Kherson Region, Blasts Heard

04:35 GMT 09.10.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian attacks.
On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the governors of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on accession to Russia, after referendums were held that showed an overwhelming majority of the local population supported the move.
The text of the updated constitution of Russia now includes as part of Russia, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:35 GMT 09.10.2022
Air Defense Activated in Kherson Region, Blasts Heard
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала