LIVE UPDATES: Air Defense Activated in Kherson Region, Blasts Heard

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian attacks.
On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the governors of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on accession to Russia, after referendums were held that showed an overwhelming majority of the local population supported the move.
The text of the updated constitution of Russia now includes as part of Russia, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
04:35 GMT 09.10.2022
Air Defense Activated in Kherson Region, Blasts Heard