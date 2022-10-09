https://sputniknews.com/20221009/images-from-james-webb-telescope-show-bones-of-a-far-away-galaxy-1101646805.html

Images From James Webb Telescope Show 'Bones' of a Far-Away Galaxy

Images From James Webb Telescope Show 'Bones' of a Far-Away Galaxy

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an image of the hidden gaseous "bone" structure of a distant galaxy.The galaxy, named IC 5332, is more than 29 million light-years away and is almost face-on with respect to Earth which means that its spiral arms can be seen clearly.Images of the same galaxy had already been captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. But the Hubble was not able to observe the mid-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum so the new image from the JWST provides a much more detailed view of the distant galaxy.The JWST is the most advanced telescope available to astronomers. It allows highly detailed images to be taken and can perform spectroscopic analysis of stars, planets and gas-dust clouds. However, it can only make observations in the infrared and red ranges.

