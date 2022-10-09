Images From James Webb Telescope Show 'Bones' of a Far-Away Galaxy
© AP PhotoThis image released by NASA on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, shows the spiral galaxy IC 5332, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope with its Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI).
© AP Photo
The first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) last summer indicate that space observation has reached a new level.
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an image of the hidden gaseous "bone" structure of a distant galaxy.
The galaxy, named IC 5332, is more than 29 million light-years away and is almost face-on with respect to Earth which means that its spiral arms can be seen clearly.
Space, but make it goth! 🕸️— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 27, 2022
If this new image from Webb’s mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) looks dark & moody, that's because things look different in this light than what you may be used to. These are the "bones” of galaxy IC 5332, usually hidden by dust: https://t.co/UEENdXZMdk pic.twitter.com/4HYFrgi98j
Images of the same galaxy had already been captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. But the Hubble was not able to observe the mid-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum so the new image from the JWST provides a much more detailed view of the distant galaxy.
The JWST is the most advanced telescope available to astronomers. It allows highly detailed images to be taken and can perform spectroscopic analysis of stars, planets and gas-dust clouds. However, it can only make observations in the infrared and red ranges.