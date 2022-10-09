International
Explosion in Armenia's Yerevan Injures at Least 2 People
Explosion in Armenia's Yerevan Injures at Least 2 People
09.10.2022
"On October 9, at 9:15 a.m. local time [05:15 GMT], the national crisis management center was informed that an explosion occurred at the Bagratunyats avenue, causing fire and injuring several people," the ministry said in a statement.Two fire-fighting teams were sent to the site, the statement read.It also said that two people had been transported to a burn care facility.
Explosion in Armenia's Yerevan Injures at Least 2 People

07:44 GMT 09.10.2022
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - A blast at a hostel in the Armenian capital of Yerevan injured at least two people, who were already taken to a burn care facility, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.
"On October 9, at 9:15 a.m. local time [05:15 GMT], the national crisis management center was informed that an explosion occurred at the Bagratunyats avenue, causing fire and injuring several people," the ministry said in a statement.
Two fire-fighting teams were sent to the site, the statement read.
It also said that two people had been transported to a burn care facility.
