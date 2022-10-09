https://sputniknews.com/20221009/explosion-in-armenias-yerevan-injures-at-least-2-people-1101649480.html
Explosion in Armenia's Yerevan Injures at Least 2 People
"On October 9, at 9:15 a.m. local time [05:15 GMT], the national crisis management center was informed that an explosion occurred at the Bagratunyats avenue, causing fire and injuring several people," the ministry said in a statement.Two fire-fighting teams were sent to the site, the statement read.It also said that two people had been transported to a burn care facility.
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - A blast at a hostel in the Armenian capital of Yerevan injured at least two people, who were already taken to a burn care facility, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.
