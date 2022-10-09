https://sputniknews.com/20221009/china-launches-its-first-solar-observatory-casc-1101645985.html

China Launches Its First Solar Observatory: CASC

China Launches Its First Solar Observatory: CASC

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has successfully launched its first solar observatory, nicknamed Kuafu-1, after a giant in Chinese mythology who wished to capture... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-09T04:12+0000

2022-10-09T04:12+0000

2022-10-09T04:12+0000

world

china

long march rocket

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fac72611da19c1e5bd1682bcd679d6.jpg

The launch was carried out on Sunday, at 7.43 a.m. local time (23:43 GMT on Saturday), from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, using the Long March-2D carrier rocket, CASC said.Kuafu-1, or the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), entered its planned orbit successfully, according to CASC.Kuafu-1 will observe the Sun from an orbit 720 kilometers (447 miles) above Earth’s surface and will help study how the Sun’s magnetic field creates its energetic emissions. The mission is expected to last four years.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, long march rocket