International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221009/china-launches-its-first-solar-observatory-casc-1101645985.html
China Launches Its First Solar Observatory: CASC
China Launches Its First Solar Observatory: CASC
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has successfully launched its first solar observatory, nicknamed Kuafu-1, after a giant in Chinese mythology who wished to capture... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-09T04:12+0000
2022-10-09T04:12+0000
world
china
long march rocket
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fac72611da19c1e5bd1682bcd679d6.jpg
The launch was carried out on Sunday, at 7.43 a.m. local time (23:43 GMT on Saturday), from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, using the Long March-2D carrier rocket, CASC said.Kuafu-1, or the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), entered its planned orbit successfully, according to CASC.Kuafu-1 will observe the Sun from an orbit 720 kilometers (447 miles) above Earth’s surface and will help study how the Sun’s magnetic field creates its energetic emissions. The mission is expected to last four years.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36970edc8c05929fa36ba75774190f56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, long march rocket
china, long march rocket

China Launches Its First Solar Observatory: CASC

04:12 GMT 09.10.2022
© STRThis photo taken on October 7, 2021 shows a Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, being transported to the launching area at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwestern Gansu province.
This photo taken on October 7, 2021 shows a Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, being transported to the launching area at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwestern Gansu province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2022
© STR
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has successfully launched its first solar observatory, nicknamed Kuafu-1, after a giant in Chinese mythology who wished to capture and tame the Sun, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) informs.
The launch was carried out on Sunday, at 7.43 a.m. local time (23:43 GMT on Saturday), from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, using the Long March-2D carrier rocket, CASC said.
Kuafu-1, or the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), entered its planned orbit successfully, according to CASC.
Kuafu-1 will observe the Sun from an orbit 720 kilometers (447 miles) above Earth’s surface and will help study how the Sun’s magnetic field creates its energetic emissions. The mission is expected to last four years.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала