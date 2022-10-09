https://sputniknews.com/20221009/british-court-hears-the-case-of-extra-large-marshmallows-1101646911.html

British Court Hears the Case of... Extra-Large Marshmallows

British Court Hears the Case of... Extra-Large Marshmallows

Now to the important stuff: what is a mega-marshmallow and how are we supposed to eat it? This is obviously a matter that calls for no less than the UK's... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-09T05:53+0000

2022-10-09T05:53+0000

2022-10-09T05:53+0000

viral

marshmallow

court

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101647064_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_71e8075b8b82fe9db29589dc0120ba96.jpg

This summer, Britain's First-tier Tribunal assembled to examine a bag of 27 Mega Marshmallows to determine their fate in the world of sweets.What was their crime, you may wonder? Nothing so exciting: the court was deciding whether large marshmallows should be subject to the same standard retail sales tax as regular ones, which are about an inch shorter and half an inch thinner.The sweet treats have secured a nine-page court ruling, in which the justices subjected marshmallow history to the most acute examination, scrutinizing how the foodstuff is presented and marketed and pondering the long-standing debate on whether marshmallows taste better raw or toasted.The appellant is a wholesaler of American sweets and treats, taking issue with the fact that His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) had ruled that Mega Marshmallows were "confectionery and ought to have been standard rated", thus saving the appellant a value-added tax (VAT) bill of about £470,000.According to the appellant, Mega Marshmallows are "intended to be roasted over a campfire or barbecue and then eaten or used as an ingredient in what is called a 's’more'." After careful examination of all the facts, the intriguing legal drama was resolved in favor of the appellant. The court decided that larger marshmallows were not in fact confectionery and should therefore be zero-rated, unlike standard treats, which are subject to a VAT of 20 percent."The fact that it is sold and purchased as a product specifically for roasting, the marketing on the packaging which confirms that purpose, the size of the product which makes it particularly suitable for roasting, and the fact that it is positioned in the barbecue section of supermarkets during the summer months ... [rather than] the world foods section, leads us to that conclusion," the court ruled.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marshmallow, court, uk