https://sputniknews.com/20221008/weekly-news-wrap-up-opec-moves-to-cut-oil-prices-nord-stream-2-has-a-working-line-1101625626.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; OPEC Moves to Cut Oil Prices; Nord Stream 2 Has a Working Line

Weekly News Wrap-up; OPEC Moves to Cut Oil Prices; Nord Stream 2 Has a Working Line

Russia has announced that an unbroken Nord Stream 2 pipeline string has survived a US attack and is available to supply gas to Europe. 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T08:48+0000

2022-10-08T08:48+0000

2022-10-08T08:48+0000

the critical hour

opec

antony blinken

hunter biden

nord stream 2

palestine

radio

radio sputnik

julian assange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/08/1101625480_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6bced0f8982c4c4a319bfd600f258158.png

Weekly News Wrap-up; OPEC Moves to Cut Oil Prices; Nord Stream 2 Has a Working Line Russia has announced that an unbroken Nord Stream 2 pipeline string has survived a US attack and is available to supply gas to Europe.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The September jobs report shows a cooling labor market. Also, the EU is preparing for winter blackouts, and the Ukraine conflict has remade Europe.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden pardons people convicted of cannabis possession. Also, Hunter Biden may be charged, and anti-government speech is becoming sedition.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinean activist, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US agent behind the Iran protest and color revolution attempt has been identified. Also, young people want to cut the defense budget, and Lebanon's border dispute with Israel may be heating up.Kweku Lamumba, co-chair of the Georgia Green Party, Green Party, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. Herschel Walker is falling behind in Georgia. Also, the EU has been betrayed by the US, and we discuss the dynamics that create a powerful nation.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. October 8th is a day of action for Julian Assange. Also, Elon Musk renews his effort to buy Twitter, Liz Truss is crashing, and the US is furious over the OPEC oil output reduction.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

opec, antony blinken, hunter biden, nord stream 2, palestine, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, julian assange