Ukrainian Man Linked to 'Fake Rothschild Heiress' Who Infiltrated Trump Estate Shot in Quebec
A Russian-speaking Ukrainian entrepreneur with ties to the woman who allegedly posed as a member of the Rothschild family to infiltrate Donald Trump's residence has sustained gunshot injuries outside a Québec hotel, Radio-Canada reported.Valeriy Tarasenko, 44, was shot outside the Estérel Resort hotel in Estérel on October 7, according to Mayor Frank Pappas and cited police sources.Radio-Canada reported that three people opened fire on three others in the parking lot of the hotel complex. The shooters purportedly fled in a black SUV.Tarasenko, who holds assets in several companies in Quebec, Canada and Florida, US, is currently being treated in hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police stated.‘Brilliant Con Artist’Valeriy Tarasenko is ostensibly known for having ties to Inna Yashchyshyn, a Ukrainian immigrant who posed as a member of the elite Rothschild family.Yashchyshyn, the 33-year-old daughter of an Illinois truck driver, allegedly pretended to be an individual named Anna de Rothschild and made multiple visits to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf course and residence, where she met the former president and Republican lawmakers, including Senator Lindsey Graham in 2021.The woman is currently the subject of FBI and Canadian law enforcement probes. Numerous records, including copies of fake US and Canadian passports with the Anna de Rothschild name, have been handed over to the FBI, according to a report in the Post-Gazette in September.Yaschyshyn also allegedly obtained hundreds thousands of dollars for her United Hearts of Mercy charity, founded by Valeriy Tarasenko.Yashchyshyn in sworn legal statements alleged that the passports with the Rothschild name and her photo were fabricated by her former business partner and “abusive ex-lover” Tarasenko to frame her. Tarasenko forced her to adopt the fake identity and infiltrate high society so he could support his 18-year-old daughter's music career, Yashchyshyn was cited as saying by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.“I have been a hostage,” she told the outlet, accusing Tarasenko of turning violent when she tried to leave him.However, Tarasenko, who reportedly met with the FBI to turn over documents pertaining to Yashchyshyn’s infiltration efforts, told the New York Post that he was a "brilliant con artist." He also claimed they were never in any romantic relationship, and that he had hired her as a nanny for his two daughters in 2014.
