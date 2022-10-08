Truss' Trade Minister Axed, Has Whip Suspended After ‘Serious Misconduct’ Claim
05:30 GMT 08.10.2022 (Updated: 05:31 GMT 08.10.2022)
© HENRY NICHOLLSThe Houses of Parliament can be seen as a person walks along the South Bank of the River Thames during sunrise, in London
© HENRY NICHOLLS
The Conservative MP for Bournemouth West also had his whip suspended pending an investigation, which he intended to “fully cooperate with,” in the hopes of “clearing his name”.
Conservative MP for Bournemouth West Conor Burns, appointed Minister for Trade Policy by Liz Truss last month, has been sacked.
The Prime Minister had the Tory MP removed from her government after a third party complained about the British politician’s behavior towards a younger man at the recent annual party gathering. The allegation relates to Burns’ conduct in a hotel bar during the Conservative Party Conference 2022 on October 2-5 in Birmingham.
“Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect. The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behavior – as the public rightly expects," a Number 10 spokesperson said in a statement.
Conor Burns was also informed by Chief Whip Wendy Morton that his Conservative whip was being suspended pending an investigation, something that he announced in a series of Twitter posts on Friday night, where he also deplored the fact that he had not allegedly been given any information about the complaint.
He expressed hope that the party would be “as quick to conduct their enquiry as they were to rush to judgement."
1/3 Earlier I received a call from the Chief Whip Wendy Morton. Ms Morton informed me that a complaint had been received about me and she had passed it to Conservative Campaign Headquarters to investigate. I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to— Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) October 7, 2022
2/3 provide any information. On the basis of this complaint Ms Morton told me that the Whip was being withdrawn and that I was standing down as Trade Minister. I will fully cooperate with the Party's enquiry and look forward to clearing my name.— Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) October 7, 2022
3/3 I hope the party will be as quick to conduct their enquiry as they were to rush to judgement.— Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) October 7, 2022
"We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week. We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld," a whips office spokesman said.
Conor Burns, who has served as MP for Bournemouth West since 2010 and was a close ally of former PM Boris Johnson during his premiership, is not the first Conservative Member of Parliament to have faced allegations of misconduct in the past months.
Boris Johnson’s tenure was beset by scandals.
Imran Ahmad Khan, the former Conservative MP for Wakefield, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party in 2008. He resigned as an MP on April 28, 2022, triggering a by-election that Labour won on June 23.
Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish, lost the whip and resigned on April 29 after admitting he watched pornography twice in the House of Commons. His resignation prompted a by-election that brought victory to the Liberal Democrats on June 23, 2022.
In May, 2022, an unnamed Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape and several other sexual offences. The MP, currently on bail, is still under investigation by the Metropolitan police.
Chris Pincher, the Conservative deputy chief whip, stepped down after admitting he had “embarrassed [himself] and other people” following reports that he drunkenly groped two men at a private club. Pincher had previously stood down in 2017 after he allegedly “made a pass” at a Tory activist. At the time, he resigned as an Assistant Whip and Comptroller of the Household, but was cleared of wrongdoing by a party probe.
According to a report by The Sunday Times back in April, 56 MPs have been accused of things ranging from sexually inappropriate comments to more serious wrongdoings. The opposition Labour Party has repeatedly accused the ruling Tories of turning a blind eye to misconduct in Westminster.