Truss' Trade Minister Axed, Has Whip Suspended After ‘Serious Misconduct’ Claim

Conservative MP for Bournemouth West Conor Burns, appointed Minister for Trade Policy by Liz Truss last month, has been sacked.The Prime Minister had the Tory MP removed from her government after a third party complained about the British politician’s behavior towards a younger man at the recent annual party gathering. The allegation relates to Burns’ conduct in a hotel bar during the Conservative Party Conference 2022 on October 2-5 in Birmingham.Conor Burns was also informed by Chief Whip Wendy Morton that his Conservative whip was being suspended pending an investigation, something that he announced in a series of Twitter posts on Friday night, where he also deplored the fact that he had not allegedly been given any information about the complaint. He expressed hope that the party would be “as quick to conduct their enquiry as they were to rush to judgement."Conor Burns, who has served as MP for Bournemouth West since 2010 and was a close ally of former PM Boris Johnson during his premiership, is not the first Conservative Member of Parliament to have faced allegations of misconduct in the past months.Boris Johnson’s tenure was beset by scandals.Imran Ahmad Khan, the former Conservative MP for Wakefield, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party in 2008. He resigned as an MP on April 28, 2022, triggering a by-election that Labour won on June 23.Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish, lost the whip and resigned on April 29 after admitting he watched pornography twice in the House of Commons. His resignation prompted a by-election that brought victory to the Liberal Democrats on June 23, 2022.In May, 2022, an unnamed Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape and several other sexual offences. The MP, currently on bail, is still under investigation by the Metropolitan police.Chris Pincher, the Conservative deputy chief whip, stepped down after admitting he had “embarrassed [himself] and other people” following reports that he drunkenly groped two men at a private club. Pincher had previously stood down in 2017 after he allegedly “made a pass” at a Tory activist. At the time, he resigned as an Assistant Whip and Comptroller of the Household, but was cleared of wrongdoing by a party probe.According to a report by The Sunday Times back in April, 56 MPs have been accused of things ranging from sexually inappropriate comments to more serious wrongdoings. The opposition Labour Party has repeatedly accused the ruling Tories of turning a blind eye to misconduct in Westminster.

