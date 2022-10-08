International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
https://sputniknews.com/20221008/seoul-north-korea-fires-unidentified-ballistic-missile-towards-sea-of-japan-1101643246.html
Seoul: North Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan
Seoul: North Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan
MOSCOW, October 8 (Sputnik) - North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday...
North Korea has been launching ballistic missiles since late September in response to the refusal of the United States and South Korea to halt military exercises near its territory, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for a war.On Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Last week Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.
17:17 GMT 08.10.2022
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)A DPRK railway-borne ballistic missile is launched in a January 14, 2022, test in western North Korea
A DPRK railway-borne ballistic missile is launched in a January 14, 2022, test in western North Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2022
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
