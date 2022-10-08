https://sputniknews.com/20221008/seoul-north-korea-fires-unidentified-ballistic-missile-towards-sea-of-japan-1101643246.html
Seoul: North Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan
Seoul: North Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan
MOSCOW, October 8 (Sputnik) - North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-08T17:17+0000
2022-10-08T17:17+0000
2022-10-08T17:17+0000
military
north korea
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
ballistic missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092269565_0:0:1517:853_1920x0_80_0_0_9ecccaf1872fdee449da03970b2937bc.png
North Korea has been launching ballistic missiles since late September in response to the refusal of the United States and South Korea to halt military exercises near its territory, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for a war.On Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Last week Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092269565_74:0:1407:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_f7322330562a19969abf628c28b4d34e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), ballistic missiles
north korea, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), ballistic missiles
Seoul: North Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan
MOSCOW, October 8 (Sputnik) - North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing the South Korean military.
North Korea has been launching ballistic missiles since late September in response to the refusal of the United States and South Korea to halt military exercises near its territory, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for a war.
On Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Last week Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.