Seoul: North Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, October 8 (Sputnik) - North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

military

north korea

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

ballistic missiles

North Korea has been launching ballistic missiles since late September in response to the refusal of the United States and South Korea to halt military exercises near its territory, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for a war.On Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Last week Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

2022

