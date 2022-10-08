https://sputniknews.com/20221008/pot-pardons-sedition-pleas-assange-rallies-us-intelligence-claims-1101620634.html
Pot Pardons, Sedition Pleas, Assange Rallies, US Intelligence Claims
This White House is great at generating lots of smoke from very little fire, and these new marijuana pardons are a perfect example.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss how to interpret US intelligence leaks about Ukraine, how Europe will attempt to address its energy crisis, how the US might respond to OPEC’s oil price decisions, and whether the F-35 program could affect US foreign relationships.Brian Wright, California attorney and former radio host, discusses US President Joe Biden’s limited marijuana pardons, how the US should amend its approach to marijuana, and what it means when utility companies hand over energy consumption data to police without a warrant.Randy Credico, comedian and social justice activist, host of the radio show Live on the Fly, discusses the rallies planned for this weekend to draw attention to the case of Julian Assange.Bruce Fein, former associate deputy attorney general of the United States and one of the country’s leading constitutional scholars, breaks down the significance of the guilty plea from a Proud Boys leader, the possible charges Hunter Biden could face, the legal history of qualified immunity, and Donald Trump’s legal woes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
