New 3D Model of Cat's Eye Nebula Hints at Its 'Binary Star' Past

New 3D Model of Cat's Eye Nebula Hints at Its 'Binary Star' Past

The first computer-generated three-dimensional model of the Cat's Eye Nebula, lying in the constellation Draco just over 3,000 light-years away from Earth, has been created by researchers.Revealing a pair of symmetric rings encircling the nebula’s outer shell, the 3D model provides compelling evidence for a binary star once at the heart of the enormous cloud of dust and gas, according to the study led by Ryan Clairmont and published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.A planetary nebula forms when a dying solar-mass star ejects its outer layer of gas. In doing so, the dying star produces a shell-like structure. However, the Cat’s Eye Nebula, also known as NGC 6543, boasting several overlapping bubbles of blue gas with long filaments has mystified researchers. The Cat’s Eye Nebula was previously imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope in high resolution, revealing the structure with its spherical gas shells, jets of high-speed gas and unusual ‘knots’ of gas.Astronomy enthusiast Ryan Clairmont, who recently completed secondary school in the US, decided that a detailed 3D structure of the Cat’s Eye would help determine the potential mechanism that gave it its intricate shape. Clairmont turned to Mexico- and Canada-based creators of a 3D astrophysical modeling software called SHAPE. Thus, together with Dr Wolfgang Steffen of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and Nico Koning from the University of Calgary, the team used spectral data collected from the San Pedro Martir National Observatory in Mexico and images from the Hubble Space Telescope.The computer-generated map they created showed the movements of different layers of gas in the nebula. According to the researchers, there is only one possible explanation for the symmetrical rings eddying around the length of the nebula's outer shell - a burst of energy known as a precessing jet. This is a stream of high-density gas ejected in opposite directions from the nebula’s central star. According to the study, the symmetric rings were a signal that at the heart of the nebula was once a binary star system, with two central stars orbiting each other.

