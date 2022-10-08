Moscow: Kiev Regime's Reaction To Destruction of Civilian Infrastructure Proves its Terrorist Nature
08:39 GMT 08.10.2022 (Updated: 09:12 GMT 08.10.2022)
A truck was blown up on the motorway section of the Crimean Bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train travelling to the peninsula to go up in flames, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee reported on Saturday. The cause of the explosion is now being investigated.
The Kiev regime's reaction to destruction of civilian infrastructure proves its terrorist nature, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram account on Saturday, after an explosion rattled the Crimean bridge.
An adviser to Ukrainian President Zelensky's office, Mikhail Podolyak, went on Twitter shortly after the emergency on Crimean Bridge to write that this was just 'The Beginning'.
Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled. pic.twitter.com/yUiSwOLlDP— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 8, 2022
The official page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also responded to the incident on what it referred to as a "notorious symbol of russian power."
The guided missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch Bridge – two notorious symbols of russian power in Ukrainian Crimea – have gone down.— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 8, 2022
What’s next in line, russkies?
Traffic and railway service was suspended on the Crimean Bridge early on Saturday after a truck was blown up on the on the motorway section.
"Today, at 6:07am, a truck was blown up on the motorway section of the Crimean Bridge from the Taman Peninsula, which caused seven fuel tanks of a train travelling to the Crimean peninsula to go up in flames. Two motorway sections of the bridge have partially collapsed. The arch over the land part of the bridge has not been damaged," the National Anti-Terrorist Committee reported, adding that the cause of the explosion was being investigated.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has instructed to create a government commission in connection with the emergency on the Crimean Bridge, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.