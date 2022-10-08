https://sputniknews.com/20221008/moscow-kiev-regimes-reaction-to-destruction-of-civilian-infrastructure-proves-its-terrorist-nature-1101630920.html

Moscow: Kiev Regime's Reaction To Destruction of Civilian Infrastructure Proves its Terrorist Nature

Moscow: Kiev Regime's Reaction To Destruction of Civilian Infrastructure Proves its Terrorist Nature

A truck was blown up on the motorway section of the Crimean Bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train travelling to the peninsula to go up in flames, the... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T08:39+0000

2022-10-08T08:39+0000

2022-10-08T09:12+0000

russia

crimea

crimean bridge

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg

The Kiev regime's reaction to destruction of civilian infrastructure proves its terrorist nature, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram account on Saturday, after an explosion rattled the Crimean bridge.An adviser to Ukrainian President Zelensky's office, Mikhail Podolyak, went on Twitter shortly after the emergency on Crimean Bridge to write that this was just 'The Beginning'.The official page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also responded to the incident on what it referred to as a "notorious symbol of russian power."Traffic and railway service was suspended on the Crimean Bridge early on Saturday after a truck was blown up on the on the motorway section.Russia's President Vladimir Putin has instructed to create a government commission in connection with the emergency on the Crimean Bridge, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

https://sputniknews.com/20221008/fuel-tank-caught-fire-on-crimean-bridge---video-1101628204.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220709/analyst-calls-to-blast-crimean-bridge-show-us--natos-despair-over-losing-proxy-war-in-ukraine-1097135771.html

crimean bridge

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

crimea, crimean bridge, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, vladimir putin