Video: Mass Protests Against Rising Prices, Falling Living Standards Held in Prague
14:54 GMT 08.10.2022 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 08.10.2022)
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - A mass demonstration has kicked off on Prague’s Wenceslas Square on Saturday, as thousands of people have gathered to protest against rising prices, falling living standards and insufficient government measures in the current crisis, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Protests organized by the Czech Confederation of Trade Unions are called “Five Minutes to Midnight,” alluding to what the organization sees as weakness of the government and belated character of its measures to tackle rising prices
. According to the president of the confederation, Josef Stredula, people have taken to the streets, as they "fear tomorrow, fear to lose their job and leave their families without money."
Activists are intending to demand that the government introduce regulation
of prices on food, essential goods, electricity, gas as well as raise minimum wage.
At the same time, some media reported that Stredula was using mass protests to boost his popularity ahead of the presidential election in the Czech Republic that is scheduled to take place in January 2023.
Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda.