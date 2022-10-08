LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Region Gov't Elections Scheduled for September 2023

On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession to Russia, after referendums were held that showed an overwhelming majority of the local population supported the move.
Earlier, the text of Russia's updated constitution was published, showing that the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, are part of Russia.
