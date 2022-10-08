International
Breaking News: Cargo Vehicle Exploded on Crimean Bridge, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee Says
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Region Gov't Elections Scheduled for September 2023
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Region Gov't Elections Scheduled for September 2023
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
donbass
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Region Gov't Elections Scheduled for September 2023

04:44 GMT 08.10.2022
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces.
On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession to Russia, after referendums were held that showed an overwhelming majority of the local population supported the move.

Earlier, the text of Russia's updated constitution was published, showing that the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, are part of Russia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:06 GMT 08.10.2022
Ukrainian Forces Damage Last Power Line Connecting Zaporozhye NPP With Ukrainian Grid – Authorities
The Ukrainian troops have damaged the last high-voltage communication link, which connects the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) to Ukraine's power transmission system, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporozhye regional government, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Last night, the last high-voltage power transmission line, connecting the NPP to the power system of Ukraine, was damaged and disconnected as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian forces," Rogov said.

The NPP automatically switched to operation on diesel generators, the official also said.
04:44 GMT 08.10.2022
Zaporozhye Region Gov't Elections Scheduled for September 2023
