LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Region Gov't Elections Scheduled for September 2023

Ukrainian Forces Damage Last Power Line Connecting Zaporozhye NPP With Ukrainian Grid – Authorities

The Ukrainian troops have damaged the last high-voltage communication link, which connects the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) to Ukraine's power transmission system, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporozhye regional government, told Sputnik on Saturday.



"Last night, the last high-voltage power transmission line, connecting the NPP to the power system of Ukraine, was damaged and disconnected as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian forces," Rogov said.



The NPP automatically switched to operation on diesel generators, the official also said.