How Fannie Lou Hamer Taught Us to Organize Movements

2022-10-08T08:32+0000

2022-10-08T08:32+0000

2022-10-08T08:32+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY to discuss the movement to recognize indigenous peoples day and the lasting brutal legacy of Christopher Columbus, the irony in having indigenous peoples day replace Columbus day and effectively share the day with someone who ignited the genocide of indigenous people, the impact that Christopher Columbus had on the enslavement of African people, and the connections between indigenous people and Black people in the US against white supremacy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss the anniversary of the US invasion of Afghanistan and the impact of twenty years of war on the people of Afghanistan, the history of US intervention in Afghanistan that preceded the invasion in 2001 and the US role in putting the Taliban in power, and where US intervention and its invasion has left Afghans today as the US continues to impose a sanctions regime on the country following its military withdrawal in 2021.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss an update in the case of Tua Tagovailoa and the questions that remain around how he was allowed to play another game so soon after suffering an injury which seemed like a concussion, a shocking new report detailing sexual abuse in US women’s soccer and a failure at multiple levels to prevent it and punish its perpetrators, the abuse of high school football players in California by a female athletic director and how masculinity clouds what sexual abuse and rape of men looks like, and how capitalist culture contributes to the sexual abuse of both men and women.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights to discuss the legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer and what organizers can learn from her blueprint of base building to build movements of poor, working, and oppressed people to demand a break from the status quo, how radical organizers can reclaim radical gender and race politics and how socialism can be popularized among working and poor people, and why popular education must come from a place of humility and solidarity with working and poor people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

2022

