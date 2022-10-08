https://sputniknews.com/20221008/gambias-deadly-cough-syrup-situation-under-control-president-says-1101635130.html
Gambia's Deadly Cough Syrup Situation Under Control, President Says
Banjul has gotten the health emergency associated with Indian-made cough syrups under control, and is taking a series of measures to prevent the tragedy from being repeated, Gambian President Adama Barrow has assured.
“I assure you all that the government will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this incident,” Barrow said in an address to the nation on Friday.
The president promised a series of precautions to prevent the crisis from being repeated, including the creation of a “quality control national laboratory for drugs and food safety,” along with changes to tighten up national drug regulation, including “safeguards to eliminate the importation of sub-standard drugs,” Barrow said.
Barrow praised national health authorities for catching on to the crisis before further deaths and injuries were caused. “Due to their timely intervention and the support of our partners, the outbreak is now under control, with only two cases reported in the last two weeks,” he said.
Gambian authorities have ordered pharmacies to halt the sale of all paracetamol syrups in the country, and halted their import into the country.
66 Gabonese children perished and an unknown number of others were left severely injured over the past three months, with the country’s health workers and the World Health Organization linking the deaths to cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian pharmaceuticals giant. The syrups include Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Gold Syrup.
The WHO said “unacceptable” levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol were found in the medications. The former compound has been repeatedly traced as a contaminant associated with the poisonings of hundreds of people in the developing world and the United States due to its physical properties, which make it an ideal counterfeit for pharmaceutical-grade glycerol – a compound with antimicrobial and antiviral properties that’s also used as a sweetener or thickening agent. Diethylene glycol’s other applications include antifreeze, plastics and household cleaning products.
Indian health officials told Sputnik
Friday that the Gambia poisoning threatens to shatter the image of the Asian nation’s pharmaceutical industry – ordinarily known for quality generic drugs which are often the only alternative to heavily marked up Western drugs. Pharma expert Nakul Pasricha warned that it will take “only a few incidents” to damage an industry whose reputation has taken “years” to establish.
India’s national drug regulator asked the WHO to provide a “certificate of analysis” linking the deaths to Maiden Pharmaceuticals, with the company telling
local media on Wednesday that was awaiting further instructions from the government on how to proceed.