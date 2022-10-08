https://sputniknews.com/20221008/fuel-tank-caught-fire-on-crimean-bridge---video-1101628204.html

Fuel Tank Catches Fire on Crimean Bridge - Video

On Saturday, traffic and railway service have been suspended on the Crimean Bridge, after a fuel tank caught fire. 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

On one of the sections of the Crimean Bridge, a fuel tank caught fire in the tail of a freight train. The locomotive with part of the wagons was moved to the Kerch station, Crimea railway authorities said."Preliminary information: a fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections [of the bridge]. The navigation arches were not damaged. It is too early to talk about the causes and consequences. Firefighting work is in progress," an aide to the region's head, Oleg Kryuchkov, said on Telegram on Saturday morning.Emergency work is underway, the Crimean Railway reported. Shipping in the Kerch Strait was not suspended, according to the press service of Rosmorrechflot.

