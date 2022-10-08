International
Breaking News: Cargo Vehicle Exploded on Crimean Bridge, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221008/fuel-tank-caught-fire-on-crimean-bridge---video-1101628204.html
Fuel Tank Catches Fire on Crimean Bridge - Video
Fuel Tank Catches Fire on Crimean Bridge - Video
On Saturday, traffic and railway service have been suspended on the Crimean Bridge, after a fuel tank caught fire. 08.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-08T05:43+0000
2022-10-08T05:45+0000
russia
crimea
russia
crimean bridge
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/44/1079784436_0:99:3289:1949_1920x0_80_0_0_f4b05837d1cd373bd8898fa78efe8079.jpg
On one of the sections of the Crimean Bridge, a fuel tank caught fire in the tail of a freight train. The locomotive with part of the wagons was moved to the Kerch station, Crimea railway authorities said."Preliminary information: a fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections [of the bridge]. The navigation arches were not damaged. It is too early to talk about the causes and consequences. Firefighting work is in progress," an aide to the region's head, Oleg Kryuchkov, said on Telegram on Saturday morning.Emergency work is underway, the Crimean Railway reported. Shipping in the Kerch Strait was not suspended, according to the press service of Rosmorrechflot.
russia
crimean bridge
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/44/1079784436_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fadd2e88d3411fdeb81bceb191a5fd01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
crimea, russia, crimean bridge
crimea, russia, crimean bridge

Fuel Tank Catches Fire on Crimean Bridge - Video

05:43 GMT 08.10.2022 (Updated: 05:45 GMT 08.10.2022)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankFreight train rides through the Crimean bridge
Freight train rides through the Crimean bridge - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2022
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
On Saturday, traffic and railway service have been suspended on the Crimean Bridge, after a fuel tank caught fire.
On one of the sections of the Crimean Bridge, a fuel tank caught fire in the tail of a freight train. The locomotive with part of the wagons was moved to the Kerch station, Crimea railway authorities said.
"Preliminary information: a fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections [of the bridge]. The navigation arches were not damaged. It is too early to talk about the causes and consequences. Firefighting work is in progress," an aide to the region's head, Oleg Kryuchkov, said on Telegram on Saturday morning.
Emergency work is underway, the Crimean Railway reported. Shipping in the Kerch Strait was not suspended, according to the press service of Rosmorrechflot.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала