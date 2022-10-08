International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221008/egypt-likely-to-accept-russian-mir-payment-system-in-near-future---reports-1101644923.html
Egypt Likely to Accept Russian Mir Payment System in Near Future - Reports
Egypt Likely to Accept Russian Mir Payment System in Near Future - Reports
CAIRO, (Sputnik) - The Russian Mir payment system could start working in Egypt in the coming days, the Al-Shorouk newspaper reports citing sources. 08.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-08T23:42+0000
2022-10-08T23:42+0000
world
egypt
russia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_0:0:3071:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_41704a153bdb3a07ac56d45e58aac2e4.jpg
The introduction of the Mir system and the start of transactions with Russian rubles in Egyptian banks and tourist resorts will begin in the coming days, sources in the tourism and economy sectors told Al-Shorouk on Saturday.The decision on ruble transactions was not influenced by Turkey’s suspension of Russia’s Mir payment system due to possible US sanctions, the sources specified.Russian tourists in Turkey had used Mir as an alternative to Visa and Mastercard, which suspended operations in Russia in March, after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February. The holders of Visa and Mastercard bank cards issued in Russia can no longer pay for goods and services outside Russia.Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said in September that Moscow was in talks with the Central Bank of Egypt on the possible use of Mir cards. The Bank of Russia developed its own payment system called Mir in 2015, amid Western sanctions pressure.Last week, Turkey's Ziraat Bank, Isbank and DenizBank abandoned the use of the Russian Mir payment system. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Turkish banks made the decision under "unprecedented" pressure from the United States and amid Washington's threats of imposing secondary sanctions against Ankara.On September 15, the US Treasury said that sanctions would be applied against financial institutions supporting the Mir payment network outside Russia.
egypt
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d88d4537385c6a5aaee63de70869888.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt, russia, sanctions
egypt, russia, sanctions

Egypt Likely to Accept Russian Mir Payment System in Near Future - Reports

23:42 GMT 08.10.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil SitdikovThe girl pays with a card of the Russian national payment system "Mir"
The girl pays with a card of the Russian national payment system Mir - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Subscribe
International
India
CAIRO, (Sputnik) - The Russian Mir payment system could start working in Egypt in the coming days, the Al-Shorouk newspaper reports citing sources.
The introduction of the Mir system and the start of transactions with Russian rubles in Egyptian banks and tourist resorts will begin in the coming days, sources in the tourism and economy sectors told Al-Shorouk on Saturday.
The decision on ruble transactions was not influenced by Turkey’s suspension of Russia’s Mir payment system due to possible US sanctions, the sources specified.
Russian tourists in Turkey had used Mir as an alternative to Visa and Mastercard, which suspended operations in Russia in March, after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February. The holders of Visa and Mastercard bank cards issued in Russia can no longer pay for goods and services outside Russia.
Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said in September that Moscow was in talks with the Central Bank of Egypt on the possible use of Mir cards. The Bank of Russia developed its own payment system called Mir in 2015, amid Western sanctions pressure.
Last week, Turkey's Ziraat Bank, Isbank and DenizBank abandoned the use of the Russian Mir payment system. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Turkish banks made the decision under "unprecedented" pressure from the United States and amid Washington's threats of imposing secondary sanctions against Ankara.
On September 15, the US Treasury said that sanctions would be applied against financial institutions supporting the Mir payment network outside Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала