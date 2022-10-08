https://sputniknews.com/20221008/dems-reportedly-use-opaque-media-outlets-for-partisan-messaging-ahead-of-midterms-1101629436.html

Dems Reportedly Use 'Opaque' Media Outlets For Partisan Messaging Ahead of Mid-terms

In a bid to sway voters ahead of the upcoming November midterm elections, Democrats have been employing a network of local news outlets in key swing states to churn out party-aligned content, Axios reported.Partisan messaging is purportedly being covertly injected into the stream of content by a squad of writers employed by a Washington-based media operation. The prominent Democratic operatives employing the tactics ensure that the network of at least 51 locally branded news sites carefully disguise the ‘slanted news content,’ the outlet claimed.Local News PloyLurking under innocuous local names such as Milwaukee Metro Times, the Mecklenburg Herald, or Tri-City Record, the news outlets have cropped up in the last year across 10 battleground states, including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to Axios.All of the afore-mentioned outlets ostensibly aggregate stories about sports and local news while injecting political content intended to prop up Democratic candidates while lambasting their Republican opponents.The news sites are purportedly run by a company called Local Report Inc., according to each outlet's“About Pages” sections. Furthermore, their mastheads indicate possible involvement of The American Independent (TAI), a Washington-based news outfit, according to the report. At least six writers from that outlet have contributed content to the Local Report sites, Axios claimed.The American Independent was launched by Democratic operative and fundraiser David Brock, who also founded media watchdog Media Matters for America. Matt Fuehrmeyer ,TAI president, is a former director at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and senior aide to the late former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV).According to the report, while Local Report's stories are neither boosted by digital ads nor receive any particular promotion from the sites themselves, their reliable stream of ‘friendly’ narrative is touted to advantage by political allies. Thus, such content has ostensibly emerged in communications from Stacey Abrams' Georgia gubernatorial campaign, the Democratic Parties of Georgia and Michigan, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Michigan's Democratic secretary of state, and independent political groups such as Color of Change and the Democratic Coalition.When asked to elaborate on the relationship between The American Independent and Local Report Inc., Jessica McCreight, TAI's executive editor, called it a "co-publishing agreement."Spokespeople for Local Report have summed up their goal as “sharing local news and providing readers with fact-based coverage of their communities,” adding:The report comes as this year’s high-stakes midterms on November 8 are fast approaching. Up for grabs are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the 100-member Senate. Besides, there will be elections to 36 state governorships, and three US territory governorships, numerous city mayorships and local officials.With the vice-president, Kamala Harris, as a tie-breaker, Democrats currently have the slimmest majority in the Senate. Meanwhile, Republicans need to flip just five Democratic seats to retake the House majority.A September Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that 53 percent of Americans disapprove of the job being done by Democratic President Joe Biden. 51 percent of independent voters said they want Republicans in charge of Congress next year. Historically, the party of the sitting POTUS nearly always loses House seats in the midterms.In the race to control the House of Representatives this November, the FiveThirtyEight polling average shows Democrats have a 30 percent chance of retaining control of both the House and the Senate. Meanwhile, Republicans have a 33 percent chance of winning both chambers.

