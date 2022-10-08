International
Breaking News: Cargo Vehicle Exploded on Crimean Bridge, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee Says
Cargo Vehicle Exploded on Crimean Bridge, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee Says
Cargo Vehicle Exploded on Crimean Bridge, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee Says
On Saturday morning, the traffic and railway service have been suspended on the Crimean Bridge. 08.10.2022, Sputnik International
russia
crimean bridge
russia
A truck has been blown up on the Crimean Bridge, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee has reported. "Today, at 6:07am, a truck was blown up on the motorway section of the Crimean Bridge from the Taman Peninsula, which caused seven fuel tanks of a train travelling to the Crimean peninsula to go up in flames. Two motorway sections of the bridge have partially collapsed. The arch over the land part of the bridge has not been damaged," the report says. The cause of the explosion is now being investigated.The damage to the Crimean Bridge will be promptly repaired, since they are not of a serious nature, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said.
crimean bridge
russia
Cargo Vehicle Exploded on Crimean Bridge, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee Says

05:59 GMT 08.10.2022 (Updated: 06:09 GMT 08.10.2022)
Being updated
On Saturday morning, the traffic and railway service have been suspended on the Crimean Bridge.
A truck has been blown up on the Crimean Bridge, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee has reported.
"Today, at 6:07am, a truck was blown up on the motorway section of the Crimean Bridge from the Taman Peninsula, which caused seven fuel tanks of a train travelling to the Crimean peninsula to go up in flames. Two motorway sections of the bridge have partially collapsed. The arch over the land part of the bridge has not been damaged," the report says. The cause of the explosion is now being investigated.
Russia
Fuel Tank Catches Fire on Crimean Bridge - Video
05:43 GMT
The damage to the Crimean Bridge will be promptly repaired, since they are not of a serious nature, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said.
