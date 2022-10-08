https://sputniknews.com/20221008/biden-talks-about-the-threat-of-a-nuclear-armageddon-1101624064.html

Biden Talks About the Threat of a Nuclear Armageddon

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk offering a solution to avoid conflict in Taiwan, and the... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

Biden Talks about the Threat of a Nuclear Armageddon On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk offering a solution to avoid conflict in Taiwan, and the Uvalde school district suspending its entire police force .

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | President Zelensky Asked NATO to Strike Russia, The Russian Flag, and Russia Concerned with PolandDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Colonialism, The Roman Empire, and Protests in IranIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian flag's double headed eagle, President Zelensky's comments on preemptive strikes on Russia, and the two instances that would cause Russia to use nuclear weapons. Mark discussed the topic of nuclear weapons and how America has framed Russia as a country ready to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Mark talked about President Zelesnky's comments and how The Hill used a mistranslation of President Zelensky's statement in its article.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Nobel Peace Prize, the U.S. Constitution, and the history of colonialism. Daniel explained his position on The Second Amendment and how people have misunderstood The Second Amendment. Daniel spoke about his first time organizing a protest and how important the activism for Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

