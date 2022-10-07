https://sputniknews.com/20221007/white-house-fumes-over-opec-cut-as-panic-sets-in-1101579942.html

White House Fumes Over OPEC+ Cut as Panic Sets in

White House Fumes Over OPEC+ Cut as Panic Sets in

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T08:23+0000

2022-10-07T08:23+0000

2022-10-07T08:23+0000

fault lines

hurricane ian

joe biden

ron desantis

ukraine

opec

chris cuomo

radio

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101579783_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f0d695826ac0d2ff12c754bfe40b29df.png

White House fumes over OPEC+ cut as panic sets in On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including the White House reaction over the OPEC+ decision to cut the oil supply by 2 million barrels, the latest on the Ukraine conflict, and the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Michelle Annette Meyer - Director of the Hazard Reduction and Recovery CenterMark Sleboda- International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill- Economist, Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Michelle Annette Meyer about the damage Hurricane Ian caused and the long recovery ahead. Later in the hour, Fault Lines discussed former CNN host Chris Cuomo's low viewership on NewsNation and how US President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis set aside politics for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Russia's pullback of certain areas in the Donbass and Kherson region after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally accepted four regions into the Russian Federation.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steve Gill to talk about the failed White House efforts to persuade OPEC+ against cutting 2 million barrels per day, starting next month as Biden's administration fights soaring energy prices domestically.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

hurricane ian, joe biden, ron desantis, ukraine, opec, chris cuomo, аудио, radio, radio sputnik