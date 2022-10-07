https://sputniknews.com/20221007/us-advises-citizens-to-reconsider-travel-to-pakistan-due-to-rise-in-sectarian-violence-terrorism-1101605711.html
The US has stepped up efforts to reset its relationship with Pakistan, with the resumption of military sales and many high-level talks since April — when ex-PM
The US has stepped up efforts to reset its relationship with Pakistan, with the resumption of military sales and many high-level talks since April — when ex-PM Imran Khan was ousted from power. Last month, the Biden administration approved a F-16 deal for Pakistan worth over $450 million to bolster counter-terrorism capabilities in the region.
The US State Department has issued an advisory for American citizens to “reconsider travel” to Pakistan over terrorism and sectarian violence allegedly spreading in the country.
Applying a Level 3 travel warning, it said people should avoid non-essential travel.
In particular, Washington recommends avoiding travel to Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the threat of terrorism, as well as to the India-Pakistan border over the "potential armed conflict.”
“Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border. Militant groups are known to operate in the area,” it further added.
Acknowledging a minor improvement in the security situation in Pakistan since 2014, the department said that the US has a limited ability to provide emergency services to citizens due to the security environment.
“Travel by US government personnel within Pakistan is restricted, and additional restrictions on movements by US government personnel outside of US diplomatic facilities may occur at any time, depending on local circumstances and security conditions, which can change suddenly,” it underlined.
Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in Pakistan in the past, the advisory added.
The advisory was issued on the day when Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa concluded his visit to Washington. Bajwa held meetings with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and discussed the regional security situation.