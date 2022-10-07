https://sputniknews.com/20221007/two-russians-detained-in-alaska-escaped-not-from-mobilization-by-russian-military---source-1101590657.html

Two Russians Detained in Alaska Escaped Not From Mobilization by Russian Military - Source

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Two Russians detained by US law enforcement in Alaska have crossed the border with the United States to escape punishment for a number... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier this week, US law enforcement detained two Russian citizens who sailed to St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea between Russia and Alaska in search of asylum in the United States. US Senators from Alaska Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski said that the duo was possibly trying to avoid the partial mobilization by the Russian military.The source added that the duo is not subject to mobilization because of their age.The Russian Embassy to the United States said on Thursday that the Anchorage office of US Customs and Border Protection notified Moscow of the detention of Russians in Alaska. The Embassy added that a telephone conversation will soon be arranged with the two Russian nationals to provide them with the necessary consular and legal assistance.

