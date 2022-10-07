https://sputniknews.com/20221007/they-stole-my-designs-ye-bashes-adidas-as-their-partnership-hits-the-rocks-1101609131.html

'They Stole My Designs': Ye Bashes Adidas as Their Partnership Hits the Rocks

World-famous apparel manufacturer Adidas has announced that they'd put under review their partnership with rap star Kanye West also known as Ye.As Page Six points out, this development comes following a scandal that ensued after Kanye appeared in a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.Earlier this year, Kanye also complained about his cooperation with Adidas, claiming that the company “picked colors and named them,” “hired people that worked for [him],” and “stole [his] colorways [and] styles” without his consent, the media outlet adds.The company did note, however, that the Adidas Yeezy partnership is “one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history," TMZ notes.Kanye himself did not seem particularly amused by this turn of events as he lashed out against the company in a social media post, saying: “F-CK ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS.”The news elicited a mixed response online, as while some joked about Adidas’ reaction, there were also those who claimed that “Ye needs help, and the people around him aren’t helping him either.”The partnership between Kanye West and Adidas was announced back in 2013. Under said deal, a “Yeezy branded entity” called Adidas + Kanye West was set up to handle “creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport,” with the deal set to last until 2026.

