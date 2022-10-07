https://sputniknews.com/20221007/sri-lankas-top-court-orders-enquiry-into-ex-president-rajapaksa-his-brothers-over-economic-crisis-1101596449.html
Sri Lanka’s Top Court Orders Enquiry Into Ex-President Rajapaksa, His Brothers Over Economic Crisis
Sri Lanka’s Top Court Orders Enquiry Into Ex-President Rajapaksa, His Brothers Over Economic Crisis
An unprecedented public outrage erupted in Sri Lanka in June over a severe shortage of fuel and a food crisis, resulting in the ouster of the Rajapaksa family... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T09:00+0000
2022-10-07T09:00+0000
2022-10-07T09:00+0000
world
sri lanka
economic crisis
gotabaya rajapaksa
mahinda rajapaksa
court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101597683_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_076c2c748b63ca77a36f5283c39c3a7f.jpg
On Friday, Sri Lanka’s apex court ordered a thorough investigation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former cabinet ministers Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa.Petitioner Transparency International said that the court has also ordered an investigation into two former central bank governors.Two months have been given by the court for the completion of an audit of the economic decisions taken by the Rajapaksa government and other officials. In particular, a team, put together by the court, will look into the reasons for the delay in seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.Wickremesinghe, appointed as President in July with the help of Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has been seeking debt restructuring with creditors, including India, China, and Japan, to secure the release of funds under a $2.9 billion staff-level agreement with the IMF.As Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves dwindled, shortages of essentials such as fuel, medicine, and cooking gas sparked massive unrest, resulting in the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from power in July. Gotabaya fled to Thailand and stayed in Singapore for a brief period before returning to the island nation last month.
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101597683_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1d70e9d612322e15fcd6d5e135cd8a08.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
sri lanka, economic crisis, gotabaya rajapaksa, mahinda rajapaksa, court
sri lanka, economic crisis, gotabaya rajapaksa, mahinda rajapaksa, court
Sri Lanka’s Top Court Orders Enquiry Into Ex-President Rajapaksa, His Brothers Over Economic Crisis
An unprecedented public outrage erupted in Sri Lanka in June over a severe shortage of fuel and a food crisis, resulting in the ouster of the Rajapaksa family from power in July. Thousands of people stormed the president's residence and government offices, accusing the Rajapaksa family of being responsible for the economic disaster in the country.
On Friday, Sri Lanka’s apex court ordered a thorough investigation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former cabinet ministers Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa.
Petitioner Transparency International said that the court has also ordered an investigation into two former central bank governors.
Two months have been given by the court for the completion of an audit of the economic decisions taken by the Rajapaksa government and other officials. In particular, a team, put together by the court, will look into the reasons for the delay in seeking assistance
from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
The incumbent government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe blames the financial mismanagement of the previous governments for the current crisis — the worst since the nation gained independence from the UK.
Wickremesinghe, appointed as President in July with the help of Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has been seeking debt restructuring with creditors, including India, China, and Japan, to secure the release of funds under a $2.9 billion staff-level agreement with the IMF.
As Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves dwindled, shortages of essentials such as fuel, medicine, and cooking gas sparked massive unrest, resulting in the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from power in July.
Gotabaya fled to Thailand and stayed in Singapore for a brief period before returning to the island nation last month.