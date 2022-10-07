International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221007/sri-lankas-top-court-orders-enquiry-into-ex-president-rajapaksa-his-brothers-over-economic-crisis-1101596449.html
Sri Lanka’s Top Court Orders Enquiry Into Ex-President Rajapaksa, His Brothers Over Economic Crisis
Sri Lanka’s Top Court Orders Enquiry Into Ex-President Rajapaksa, His Brothers Over Economic Crisis
An unprecedented public outrage erupted in Sri Lanka in June over a severe shortage of fuel and a food crisis, resulting in the ouster of the Rajapaksa family... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T09:00+0000
2022-10-07T09:00+0000
world
sri lanka
economic crisis
gotabaya rajapaksa
mahinda rajapaksa
court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101597683_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_076c2c748b63ca77a36f5283c39c3a7f.jpg
On Friday, Sri Lanka’s apex court ordered a thorough investigation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former cabinet ministers Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa.Petitioner Transparency International said that the court has also ordered an investigation into two former central bank governors.Two months have been given by the court for the completion of an audit of the economic decisions taken by the Rajapaksa government and other officials. In particular, a team, put together by the court, will look into the reasons for the delay in seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.Wickremesinghe, appointed as President in July with the help of Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has been seeking debt restructuring with creditors, including India, China, and Japan, to secure the release of funds under a $2.9 billion staff-level agreement with the IMF.As Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves dwindled, shortages of essentials such as fuel, medicine, and cooking gas sparked massive unrest, resulting in the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from power in July. Gotabaya fled to Thailand and stayed in Singapore for a brief period before returning to the island nation last month.
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101597683_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1d70e9d612322e15fcd6d5e135cd8a08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sri lanka, economic crisis, gotabaya rajapaksa, mahinda rajapaksa, court
sri lanka, economic crisis, gotabaya rajapaksa, mahinda rajapaksa, court

Sri Lanka’s Top Court Orders Enquiry Into Ex-President Rajapaksa, His Brothers Over Economic Crisis

09:00 GMT 07.10.2022
© AP Photo / Eranga JayawardenaA Buddhist monk walks past the president's office as he prepares to vacate the premise along with other protestors in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022.
A Buddhist monk walks past the president's office as he prepares to vacate the premise along with other protestors in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
© AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
An unprecedented public outrage erupted in Sri Lanka in June over a severe shortage of fuel and a food crisis, resulting in the ouster of the Rajapaksa family from power in July. Thousands of people stormed the president's residence and government offices, accusing the Rajapaksa family of being responsible for the economic disaster in the country.
On Friday, Sri Lanka’s apex court ordered a thorough investigation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former cabinet ministers Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa.
Petitioner Transparency International said that the court has also ordered an investigation into two former central bank governors.
Two months have been given by the court for the completion of an audit of the economic decisions taken by the Rajapaksa government and other officials. In particular, a team, put together by the court, will look into the reasons for the delay in seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

The incumbent government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe blames the financial mismanagement of the previous governments for the current crisis — the worst since the nation gained independence from the UK.

Wickremesinghe, appointed as President in July with the help of Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has been seeking debt restructuring with creditors, including India, China, and Japan, to secure the release of funds under a $2.9 billion staff-level agreement with the IMF.
As Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves dwindled, shortages of essentials such as fuel, medicine, and cooking gas sparked massive unrest, resulting in the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from power in July.
Gotabaya fled to Thailand and stayed in Singapore for a brief period before returning to the island nation last month.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала